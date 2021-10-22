Close to Home: Last day in the mountains

Our last day in the Colorado mountains. I am already reminiscing, remembering the beauty of the midnight sky with its gazillion stars blazing. I have had the little East Fork Cimarron River all to myself. In my forays upstream the thousands of rocks buffeted by the rush of water make a sound much like the roaring of an audience after the last notes of the orchestra have faded away. This roaring never ends, as the little brook cascades its way to the Middle Fork and on to the Cimarron River. Often there is a catbird flying, then landing, then taking to flight ahead of me, as though to urge me on, upstream. And there are brook trout with their bright orange bellies and white and black dorsal and anal fins, and spray of pink dots on their sides. And to think I almost didn’t go because I had “too much to do.”

I have fished almost every day since we arrived. I eventually abandoned the lower, flatter pools, surrounded by wide expanses of scrubby willows and tall grasses for the narrows upstream, with rock walls first on one side, then the other, urging me to crisscross through the rushing waters, carefully making my way on slippery wet rocks, to the other side in my tall, gangly rubber boots. I was in search of the deep pools where the brook trout hide waiting for something to eat. I’d take a stance above and behind, treading softly, hoping not to make a vibration a fish would feel, hoping to keep out of sight. One false move, one fish detecting danger, and all was lost. I’d drop my line straight down, watching the split shot with piece of night crawler move with the current. Even with the clear water, rarely did I see the fish that tugged on my line, its movements were so quick. I’d jerk my line back, then swing my prize onto shore, far from the edge, where my fish would twist and turn until I could get a firm hold and take the hook out of its mouth.

Two days before this final day I felt weary, even disgust. I told Dave that I was tired of killing things. It is a brutal act to take a live creature and make it ready to put into a frying pan. This day, then, I hiked upstream once more, camera in hand instead of fishing pole, and took in the beauty of this little creek, its rocks, the blue spruce interspersed with willow, the rock walls with tiny pastel flowers barely hanging on.

On my way up the hill to the trailhead path after a morning in the brook, I came upon a cluster of periwinkle blue harebells, then a field of lavender asters with yellow in their centers, then a single deep blue violet gentian. I love taking photos of flowers, and often bring samples back to my flower book. I have decades of little notes beside now-faded photos of where and when I came across a flower for the first time.

The afternoon was the same on my walk up the narrow dusty gravel road, tall spruces on each side, mountains rising ahead of me. Every walk these past 10 days, I saw Blue Grouse, and this day my camera captured one that didn’t flee, but walked and clucked like a chicken uphill and into the woods. I arrived back at the camper with nothing more to do than heat up a can of soup for our supper. This was a true day of rest.

I awoke yesterday with a renewed desire to test the pools I had discovered the day before. I left one pool, laughing all the way. I had dropped my line in front of a big rock. There was that familiar tug. Jerk, swing — drop! My prize dropped to the dry bank and flopped its way toward the creek. “Noooo!” I yelled, and dove over the pile of branches, lying head down at a 45-degree angle, grabbing the wildly twisting fish. Got it! Then the wet, slippery beauty won the battle, slipping out of my hands and away to freedom. I could only admire its tenacity. I checked my little Ziploc bag of alpine currants which I had collected along the brook bank, sure they were crushed. Not so. I would later make them into a little pasty pie for our dessert after a supper of fried fish.

So it’s our last day, today. Dave’s last day to hunt the elusive elk that don’t bugle and stay hidden in the timber. He’s seen a few, never close enough to take a sure shot with his muzzleloader. He is an hour out into the forest, and it’s still dark. I’ve decided to fish my pools once more and catch the limit this time to bring home to the Kickapoo. Dave told me this will probably be our last trip here. There will be no more elk hunts in these hard mountains. I suppose I’ll choke back a few tears as he pumps our breaks down the 14 miles of steep, bumpy, narrow road to the highway.

I think I told a little lie when I said in a recent column that we were already away from it all. No — THIS is away from it all. There is no cell reception here, no internet, no habit of homestead work that has become tedious in its constant insistence that it can’t wait. Can I hold onto it? The ability to move more slowly and consider the beauty of our hills, a little more slowly to look at the autumn foliage or the night sky, a little more slowly to gaze a little longer into the eyes of those I love, reminding myself once again that every season in my life, both the bad and the good, will end? How wonderful to be able to look back and know that I didn’t squander them.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

