Close to Home: Last day of fishing

What a nice day on the water. On the last warm morning, we made an impromptu trip to Runge Hollow with our little boat. Along with us we brought lunch in our cooler and hope in our hearts.

A couple guys were fishing from shore along the edge. We began that way, too, casting toward the edge from our boat. With no luck there, we went into deeper waters, waters so brown that visibility was about zero. We set our lines a little deeper and began to cast. It was half an hour before we started to get nibbles. The bobber would move only slightly. No hard bites here. A yank to set the hook. The way it pulled, it felt like a big fish. What a surprise to find a little crappie.

Bites came, one after the other. Some were skimmers. That’s what I call a fish so small and light that it just skims along the top of the water as I reel it in. Skimmers go back to grow bigger for next year. We didn’t catch any hors d’oeuvres this time. Hors d’ oeuvres are fish small enough to fit on a saltine cracker. Of course, we don’t keep those, either. The keepers, all crappies, fought more like bluegills. Instead of a giving a half-hearted pull on the line as they usually do, they pulled and splashed, giving the impression that they were really big. They weren’t big, but big enough to keep. We went home with enough crappies for a couple meals, stopping at Culver’s for peanut butter and chocolate concrete mixers.

From our boat we had seen three large birds perched in a tree at water’s edge. They were tall and thin, their shoulders up, their heads down, watching the water. It’s easy to see where the early Disney cartoonists found ideas for their characters. You know how Snow White, running through the Haunted Forest from the Huntsman is grabbed at by trees and shrubs? When I am deep in the prickly ash, or blackberries or multi-flora rose, barbs snagging my jacket at every turn, that’s how I feel, too. With my imagination indoctrinated by old Disney films and working overtime, I thought that the birds looked like three old hags, watching for an unwary traveler to prey on. In reality, the birds were herons hoping for some luck, too.

When we arrived home, I emptied the live well of our catch, rinsed it out, then went to the garden to pick beans. Dave had tried to teach me to fillet fish for years. He told me once that a person has to fillet 500 fish before she is any good at it. Well, if I lived to be 100, I’d never catch that many fish. I tried, though. I stood beside him, my face in a grimace, maneuvering the fillet knife just the way he did. Where Dave could take the smallest of fish and get a couple good pieces of meat from it in less than a minute, what I would hold up to show him after what felt like an excruciatingly long time, looked more like a tiny, tattered rag than a piece of fish worthy of the deep fryer.

He gave me a new, shorter fillet knife one Christmas, sure that the size of the knife was at least part of the problem. The next spring I was in fillet training once again. New knife in hand, I followed his instructions, watching him use his knife with ease, doing my best to imitate his movements. What I ended up with was laughable. My little piece of fish couldn’t have looked any worse than if I had mutilated it on purpose.

In Pearl Swiggum’s day, the house rule was that if she caught fish, she had to help clean them. Pearl didn’t like cleaning fish. She confessed in one of her columns that there were days she would drop her line in with no bait on it, and happily “fish” along with TJ, her husband. She went home, relaxed and happy after a day on the water, knowing she had no fish to scale and gut. TJ was none the wiser— until he read her column. I am no longer called on to fillet fish. Dave is quite happy listening to country tunes, cleaning fish on his own.

Like so many things we do, sometimes it’s the activity itself, and not the success of it that matters. Big fish, small fish, no fish. It wouldn’t have mattered. It was just nice to be together in our little boat on that last warm morning.