Close to Home: Late October reflections

There are a lot of words for this time of year, like autumn and orange and pumpkins and harvest and football. There are other words, too, like creepy and skeleton and afraid and demon and murky and darkness. Interesting that such a beautiful month also possesses such ugliness.

October is about over as I write this, and because it was not only a month of beauty but a month with some difficult moments, it warrants some reflection. I do a lot of reflecting when I am walking. Reflection like looking-in-the-mirror-reflection. Lately I don’t like what I am seeing. A recent morning was cloudy, so despite the full moon, I was using my flashlight to see my way. A sudden bright light from behind caused me to turn to see the vehicle I thought was coming down the road. A cloud had pulled away from the moon, and now the moon was close and huge and so bright I mistook its light for the headlights of a car. My life-sized shadow loomed in front of me, the dark version of myself that only I know.

A light breeze blew through a nearby corn field, urging it to whisper all its secrets, a silent observer of everything that moves. It whispered about the many deer that visited it in the night. It whispered about the black cat that hunkered low at the edge of the road, watching me, black irises huge, when I walked by in the dark. It whispered about the opossum with the skeletal white face, that leered at me when I trained my flashlight beam on it. It whispered about the coyotes howling, the barred owls calling back and forth. Whisper, whisper, whisper, gossiping. I was sure it was whispering about the troubles that were haunting me while I walked past in the early morning.

Saint Paul really clinches it sometimes. He writes, “For I do not do the good I want, but I do the evil I do not want.” He goes on for a while in his bunny trail sort of way that often leaves me frustrated, eventually asking, “Who will deliver me from this mortal body?” A friend of mine said one time after he did what he thought was a good deed that brought him trouble in the end, “Do something nice for someone, and it’ll come back to bite you.” Always the cynic. Both of those dark sentiments describe the way I am feeling, lately. They make me afraid to try, because I mess up so often.

October is Halloween time, an appropriate time to talk about demons — the real kind that hurt friendships, and not the comic ones that are currently decorating a lot of yards right now, surrounded by huge webs that entangle and trip people up. That demon, the there-is-only-one-way-to-see-this-demon, can cause a person to fudge just a little — you know, you go over the line a little bit to do that one good deed, or say that one inappropriate thing, ignoring the fact that the line, whether literal or emotional, is there for a reason, and must not be crossed.

I read about Jesus telling his disciples after they tried their best and failed, that sometimes a certain kind of demon comes out only with prayer and fasting. That means there will be a large amount of time spent in active waiting and conscious reflecting. Waiting for the other person to be ready. Sometimes I’m not ready when someone comes to me. Maybe I haven’t been sleeping, causing me to think any way but straight. Maybe I haven’t thought about it long enough to have gotten a broader perspective, like whether this person has been anything other than friendly to me in the past and this is the first infringement, probably not purposeful. I’m just not ready. The other person may be in that very same place.

This column is cryptic. It’s meant to be. I can’t be the only one who feels stuck in a murky place. Maybe for you, too, the past year and a half with all the isolation, all the political stuff related to COVID-19, other issues, has brought a kind of darkness and disillusionment in your relationships with family, friend, or neighbor — a darkness you never imagined would be there.

Wait. Time may or may not heal all wounds, but it often brings perspective. Use this time to evaluate yourself and your part. Use it to see the bigger picture. Ask yourself what’s more important — your point of view or your relationship. When the time arrives, you each just might be ready to stand on your own side of the line and be able to extend your right arms across it and shake hands.

Some words for the coming months are Thanksgiving, Light, Joy, Peace. I can hardly wait.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0