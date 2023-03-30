I’ve been hanging out in the sugar house lately. Sugar house is a pretty fancy title for the old red, rectangular corncrib that houses our little evaporator and the small bulk milk tank we use for sap. When sap is frothing in the pans, even the ample open spaces to the outside that a corn crib provides aren’t enough to let all the water vapor escape. It gives the small, exceptionally drafty building a wild sort of feeling, moisture swirling around and around me as I stand close to the boiler to stay warm.

During my hours in the sugar house, I close the cover of the book I’m reading from time to time to add more sap to the finishing pan, or another stick to the fire. By the time I open the finishing pan spout to pour the finished product into a kettle, the hair peeking out from under my cap is damp, and the pages of my book are wilted from the moisture. Once in a while I turn my face away from the boiler and let the cold breeze coming through the corn crib slats clear my fogged-up glasses so I can read.

I’ve been reading “In the Heart of the Sea, The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex,” by Nathaniel Philbrick, while keeping an eye on the firebox and the sap. All the moisture and the cold, blowing wind bursting through the corncrib slats on a recent blustery afternoon leant themselves very well to the tenor of this book, the real-life account of the shipwreck on which the novel, “Moby Dick,” was based. There are many differences in our situations of course. I am not lost at sea in a whaling boat, buffeted by salty waves and wind, subsisting on a daily ration of three ounces of hardtack and a cup of water, and I end my work for the day scented with Eau de Maple Syrup, and not the reek of filthy, unwashed clothing and whale oil.

I find books to be wonderful companions in this short, sweet season of the year. Sometimes, though, there are visitors. Dave pops in throughout the day, offering help, like watching the boiler while I collect sap, if it isn’t running hard, or climbing to the ridge with me and collecting sap from one end of the sugar bush, while I collect from the other. He nearly always shows up after I’ve poured off the finished product, and gladly carries the heavy kettle of scalding syrup to the house where I can it.

The other day our friends Pete and Catherine dropped in while I was in the sugar bush. I had no idea there was going to be so much sap. Dave visited with them while I dumped the 100 gallons of sap I collected down the funnel where it made its way from the ridge to the holding tank, below. I’m sorry to have missed them.

One person I will miss for a long time to come is my friend, Joe. We hadn’t met before his first visit to our sugar house last year, but he had written to me after reading my column and wanted to meet me. What better place to chat than near a warm fire? What better thing to eat than a hot dog, boiled in a saucepan, warmed by frothing sap? Dave and our friend, Ron, were there, too. What a nice time, and what a pleasant memory. He stopped in a few weeks later with a bag of parsnips, a treat I had never had before. I’ve found out since that this was a common theme with Joe. “Have parsnips, will travel.”

I thought about Joe from time to time in the intervening months, but except for sending him a Christmas card, I let life’s busyness get in the way of taking time to call or visit him. A couple weeks ago when I called his house to tell him we were boiling, and to invite him over for another hot dog, I learned that he had just passed away. I couldn’t believe it.

My days in the sugar house, now, when not reading, are accompanied by the memory of Joe’s first visit. I know that one day that recollection will be as sweet as the water vapor that swirls around me, but right now I just feel sad that I will never talk with him again.

Life is short (my life is Short!) Another addition to my long string of lessons. Don’t put off until tomorrow what you should do today.