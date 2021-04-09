Close to Home: Liver and onions leads to relationship

This is my second article for the Vernon County Times, the merging of the Vernon County Broadcaster and The Westby Times. I began writing for the Broadcaster last November, hoping to give a woman’s view of life here in the Kickapoo Valley. I hope you enjoy the eclectic nature of my little essays as much as I enjoy writing them. New readers might feel as though they are plopped right into a conversation that has been going on for a while. Yes, kind of. The following is an edited version of a letter I emailed to Kirk Lombard, the author of a very entertaining and informative book, and may serve as a way to introduce myself to you.
Hello, Sea Forager Fisherman,
I am reading your book, “The Sea Forager’s Guide to the Northern California Coast.” I read your entry on the leopard shark with interest. (One of the photos on my rotating computer desktop is of my fisherson Dan, holding a leopard shark up for his little cousin, Christopher, to look at.) Dan eats every vile thing he drags out of the Pacific Ocean. It is he who sent us your book. (In the chapter, the author describes his reaction to a mouthful of a South American seafood dish called ceviche, prepared by a pier fisherman. He writes, “What it was, was a thick chunk of raw downtown leopard shark upon which someone with a dirt, blood-covered hand has squeezed a lime that had been soaking along with the fillets in a cooler filled with melted ice cubes, spilled beer, dead anchovies, squid, and SF Bay water . . . for approximately five hours….” The long, very descriptive reaction to his one “heaping forkful” continued for another two pages, and had me laughing so hard, I had tears running down my face).
Anyway, thank you for some excellent writing. The entry on the leopard shark was so funny that I read it aloud to my husband, Dave, who hunts with the same zeal that you have for fishing. He said to ask you if you have ever eaten liver.
The back story is this: My husband, Steve, died in 1997. Dave came into the picture a year and a half later when he stood up in my brother Mike’s wedding. We saw each other when we could (200-plus miles apart), over a period of five years. Then we parted ways.
One cold, March morning in 2015, I opened my mailbox to find a letter with Dave’s name on the return address sticker. Well, there he was, courting me, again. He was coming to visit one weekend. “Do you like liver and onions? I make the BEST liver and onions!” “No, I don’t.” “But you haven’t had MY liver and onions!” And so the conversation went until he relented and said he would eat my liver and onions.
I watched his face with interest as he shoveled my lovely liver and onions and mashed potatoes covered with a special Balsamic vinegar sauce dripping over all, into his mouth. He was quiet, but then, he doesn’t talk much, anyway. No sign of discontent as he chewed with what I would call Great Concentration. He cleaned up his whole plate. “Would you like more?” “No, I’ve had enough,” was his answer. I happily cleared the supper plates and served dessert.
A few weeks later the subject of liver and onions came up. “I almost threw up,” he said.
I decided I would marry him.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.