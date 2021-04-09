Close to Home: Liver and onions leads to relationship

This is my second article for the Vernon County Times, the merging of the Vernon County Broadcaster and The Westby Times. I began writing for the Broadcaster last November, hoping to give a woman’s view of life here in the Kickapoo Valley. I hope you enjoy the eclectic nature of my little essays as much as I enjoy writing them. New readers might feel as though they are plopped right into a conversation that has been going on for a while. Yes, kind of. The following is an edited version of a letter I emailed to Kirk Lombard, the author of a very entertaining and informative book, and may serve as a way to introduce myself to you.

I am reading your book, “The Sea Forager’s Guide to the Northern California Coast.” I read your entry on the leopard shark with interest. (One of the photos on my rotating computer desktop is of my fisherson Dan, holding a leopard shark up for his little cousin, Christopher, to look at.) Dan eats every vile thing he drags out of the Pacific Ocean. It is he who sent us your book. (In the chapter, the author describes his reaction to a mouthful of a South American seafood dish called ceviche, prepared by a pier fisherman. He writes, “What it was, was a thick chunk of raw downtown leopard shark upon which someone with a dirt, blood-covered hand has squeezed a lime that had been soaking along with the fillets in a cooler filled with melted ice cubes, spilled beer, dead anchovies, squid, and SF Bay water . . . for approximately five hours….” The long, very descriptive reaction to his one “heaping forkful” continued for another two pages, and had me laughing so hard, I had tears running down my face).