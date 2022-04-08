Close to Home: Maple sugaring season is coming to an end

Syrup

I snap the church-key,

prying the round, gold lid.

The scent, a little like wood smoke,

tickles my memory.

I dip a teaspoon into the caramel goo,

close my eyes and taste.

“Plop, plop, splash, splash.”

I lift the grey bucket off its hook

and pour clear, cold liquid into my pail,

moths and all.

I do this fifty times or more,

with periodic trips to milk cans

where I empty my five-gallon pails.

Slipping, splashing, I go from tree to tree,

up the steep hill, along well-worn cow paths,

down and around, winding in and out.

From a lone majestic maple hang two buckets,

both overflowing.

I strain the sweet water into the cans,

where it waits to be boiled, poured off, and boiled again,

until the magical apron hangs from my spoon.

Filtered and poured into used mayonnaise jars,

the scalding sweetness pulls on the lids.

“Ping, ping, ping.”

My eyes open.

Ah, syrup.

Published in the Wisconsin Poets’ Calendar, 1987

This is the way it was back then. I learned how to make maple syrup in 1984, my first winter here. I didn’t mention the flat pan we used. It was at least six feet long, three feet wide, and maybe eight inches deep. We set it up on cinder blocks outside. On rainy days like so many we’ve had this month, we would cover the pan with old roofing tin, and wait for the next sunny day. I spent considerable time gathering sticks out of the woods to feed the fire. Our old friend, Darrel, commented on my pile one time, “Looks like a big crow’s nest!”

I have no idea how I did such work, having come from my city neighborhood near Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where the land was flat. Up and down those hills with an open pail in each hand I went, slipping and sliding, trying not to fall. We often commented that this would be a good job for a goat. Pail after pail of clear, sweet water, we’d dump into that pan. The frothing sap-becoming-syrup would calm down, then rise to a boil, again. When all the sap we collected became syrup, it took two people to lift the pan off the cinderblocks and tip the syrup into a pail to be brought to the house for filtering and canning. I just don’t know how I did it.

For years, now, we have tapped the trees on the ridge, hauling our sap to one of two sieve-lined funnels, attached to a hose that runs to our sugar shack holding-tank in the valley. The sugarbush is quite spread out, as long as a football field, maybe, and is considerably flatter than the one we tapped years ago, although not really flat at all.

These days we have a small evaporator set up in an old, red, wooden corn crib we managed to get here on a flatbed wagon down Hwys. 14 and 131, pulled by our old pickup. It’s a perfect setup, the gaps between the corn crib slats letting out the steam, often thick enough to create sauna-like conditions. The roof over our heads allowing us to boil in any weather, and a hog lamp clamped to a beam overhead giving light late into the evening.

The evaporator is a wonder, with the baffled back pan providing abundant surface area, madly boiling 39 gallons of water out of 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. The pan is fed by a constant stream of fresh sap supplied from an old bulk milk tank, and monitored by a float, much like the one in your toilet tank. From time to time, we add sap from the back pan to the front finishing pan by opening a valve on its side. When we are ready to make syrup, we stop adding, and begin to measure the sugar content with a refractometer. When we reach the magic number — anywhere between 66 and 70 — we know we have syrup, and it’s time to pour off. I open a spigot on the opposite end of the front pan and watch the scalding syrup pour into a stainless kettle. When the front pan is almost empty, I open the valve from the back pan and begin to fill the front one once again, closing the spigot on the other side where the syrup is pouring out, just in time.

Years ago, my son Joe made a wooden stand to suspend our double filters high above another stainless kettle, sitting underneath. I tip the steaming kettle, heavy with syrup, through the filters, where it strains. Usually, the one with the strongest arms carries the syrup to the house (that wouldn’t be me), where my jars in hot water are waiting on the wood-fired cookstove, rings and lids nearby in a saucepan. Ladling the steaming syrup into hot quarts, pints, and half-pints takes only minutes. Piece of cake.

Somehow my explanation of how we make syrup these days just doesn’t have the romance of the bit of prose I wrote back in 1987, but truly, this time of year just wouldn’t be complete without these sweet weeks of maple sugaring. Even taking the buckets and pails down, tapping the spiles out of their holes, carting the whole mess down the hill, and washing everything, sap pans and holding tank included, has its place in the sweet affair.

Sugar season is almost over, and I am already moving into the next season, that lovely time between shoveling snow and mowing lawn.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

