Close to Home: Maple syrup time begins

Our sugarbush is on the ridge. This year we have about 70 buckets and pails spread out from one end to the other, maybe the length of two football fields. Dave starts collecting sap at the far end that has a real dip downhill. He trudges uphill, quickly at first, but as each five-gallon container reaches capacity, the going slows. He makes his way to the funnel, hoists a full container up, and starts to pour. I take the flatter area, with a funnel strategically placed downhill from the one he is using, filling my containers only half way, heavy enough for me. Both funnels are attached to the black sap line I pulled out of the snow at the beginning of this narrative. Down in the valley, the 150-gallon bulk milk tank is filling up. By the time we are done collecting for the day, our arms and legs have had a real workout, especially if the snow is still deep, and we are in snowshoes.