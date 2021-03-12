Close to Home: Maple syrup time begins

Spring is a month away as I begin to write my little tale. It sure feels like spring right now, though. Just yesterday, snow sliding down the corrugated steel roof of our shed hung like heavy lace. Today the roof is bare of snow. In the night the thump of snow falling off the house roof was proof positive that temperatures were above freezing all night. Today’s early morning walk was serenaded by the mating sing-song of the male black-capped chickadee, and I see that the Kickapoo River has opened in the middle. Only last week there were animal tracks of all kinds up and down and across the river’s white expanse. It won’t be long, and our capricious friend will expand with melting snow. There is the musky incense of skunk in the air.
It’s time to tap trees.
Today I was up on the hill, pulling the sap line out of the snow, exposing it to the warmth of late-winter sun. Wow! The blue of the sky was so beautiful that I just stood and looked at it for a long, long time.
For me, the act of tapping trees is inextricably tied to memories of our friend Darrel and his lovely wife, Veda. Our sugar shack is an old, rectangular corn crib we bought from Darrel, who at the time, seemed old to me. Thinking back, I realize that he and Veda were only a few years older than I am, now. And, yes, 20-somethings seem awfully young to me, these days. Darrel supplied us with galvanized 10- and 12-quart pails as well as spiles, which he displayed in his “sale barn” along with all manner of interesting household, farming, and gardening tools he bought at auctions, and laid out on long tables to sell to anyone who was interested.
Where I grew up, lunch was eaten at noon. I learned from Veda that lunch happened any time someone came for a visit, planned or impromptu. Work on our tiny homestead was abundant and constant, and I was always hungry. I could never get enough of Veda’s summer sausage and cheese and crackers and pie and cookies, offered along with little tidbits of wisdom. “The day will come when there won’t be any little fingerprints on your windows,” is a bit of knowledge she shared with me after one of my complaining sessions. I so regret that I didn’t take it to heart. Who really cares about fingerprints? Well, I do. I’d love to see some child-sized fingerprints on my front windows, again. . . . Back to making syrup.
I can still see it — our rusty orange pickup pulling a hay wagon up Hwy. 14 toward Readstown, corn crib attached to it somehow. How we made the turns onto Hwy. 131 and then onto our town road and then up our long driveway, is anyone’s guess. But there it is, with an old bulk milk tank from a goat cheese factory to hold sap, and our little rectangular evaporator set up inside. Sounds pretty funky, but it’s a real upgrade from the open sap pan we made syrup in, those first years.
The spring temperatures just got into our bones, and we tapped a bit early this year. At this writing, the sap isn’t running strong just yet. We’ve collected 40 gallons of sap, enough to make one gallon of syrup. By the time you get to the end of my circuitous tale, which winds all over, a bit like the Kickapoo River, the sap will be running hard, and we will be boiling big-time.
Our sugarbush is on the ridge. This year we have about 70 buckets and pails spread out from one end to the other, maybe the length of two football fields. Dave starts collecting sap at the far end that has a real dip downhill. He trudges uphill, quickly at first, but as each five-gallon container reaches capacity, the going slows. He makes his way to the funnel, hoists a full container up, and starts to pour. I take the flatter area, with a funnel strategically placed downhill from the one he is using, filling my containers only half way, heavy enough for me. Both funnels are attached to the black sap line I pulled out of the snow at the beginning of this narrative. Down in the valley, the 150-gallon bulk milk tank is filling up. By the time we are done collecting for the day, our arms and legs have had a real workout, especially if the snow is still deep, and we are in snowshoes.
Often we start boiling before first light, pouring off by early afternoon, then letting the fire die down in time to climb to the ridge to collect sap late in the day. Water is already hot on the wood cookstove and the syrup is scalding. It takes no time at all to ladle syrup into hot jars and screw the lids on tight. If the sap is really running, we might fire up again and boil into the evening, sweet steam swirling around us, making its way out between the slats of the corn crib. Finally, though, it’s time to make our way back to the house.
Ready to fall asleep, I think back on the day. There is a kind of fatigue born of hard physical labor that feels very good. I love the way my hair smells after boiling sap. Eau de maple syrup is a wonderful perfume.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.