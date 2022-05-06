Close to Home: Mom was ahead of her time

A new activity has come to my attention. Something green. Mending! I love it when something I have always done is now the trendy thing to do. I learned how to mend from my mother. When she wasn’t making something new and pretty on her sewing machine, Mom used it to mend the many rips and worn-through places on our clothes. I’ve covered rips, tears, and worn-through places, replaced buttons and darned wool socks for as long as I can remember. But now it’s trendy.

While my mending has always been functional and not very pretty, Visible Mending, as was reported in a recent National Public Radio feature, is not only functional, it’s pretty, too. When I heard the report, I thought, “Oh, yes! Applique!” Applique, from the French word appliquer, meaning “to put on,” is usually used in a more decorative than functional way. Visible Mending brings it up a notch, not only decorating your favorite blouse, but also hiding that tear you put in it when you got too close to the barbed wire fence the other day. Now you can do something visibly green with it instead of throwing it away and buying a new one.

I’m wondering if a few other habits I’ve developed over the years will become trendy, too. Lotion, for instance. You know that tube of aromatic lotion your friend gave you, that you work like the dickens to squeeze the last bits out of? Get your scissors and cut the tube open. Inside you will find a few days’ worth of lotion. Scrape it off and put it in a container with a lid.

I do the same with lip balm. A toothpick works great for digging out the balm that is left after I’ve gotten as much out of the tube as I can. I put it in an old Carmex lip balm pot.

Decades ago, I was visiting a friend who lives in a very nice Chicago suburb. She and her husband had bought a tiny house on a large lot, with proximity to the train line. They saved a lot of money not needing a second car, as he took a short walk to the train which he took to work every day. On weekends, he used his carpentry skills to remodel and enlarge their small house. I’ve seen it in various stages of development over the years. He has done a beautiful job. I often viewed my friends as frugality personified.

Well, my friend and I must have been talking about ways to reuse items to get the most out of them, because to this day I still remember her one comment that really took me by surprise. “But one thing I won’t do,” she told me, “Is reuse aluminum foil!” I gulped hard and didn’t tell her about my practice of taking a perfectly good piece of foil, washing the bit of frosting off of it, folding it, and putting it in the pan drawer under my oven for the next time I needed a piece that size.

Plastic store-bought bread bags for my homemade bread, yogurt containers for freezing sauteed wild mushrooms, little jars for freezing basil pesto, some boxes deemed useful for shipping — you name it, I probably have a way to reuse it. Old shoelaces work very well for tying plants to a stake in the garden. The plastic or metal spirals on the edge of your used-up notebooks work like a charm in the garden, too.

I have a solar clothes dryer just like my mom had when I was growing up. Years ago, I saw a sign for a bed and breakfast, advertising line-dried sheets. “What an innovation,” was my rather sarcastic thought. I suppose if you live in a big city with no place to hang your clothes outside, this would be good news, indeed. A side benefit of using a clothesline is the little bending and stretching workout I get every time I hang clothes. Sort of like Winnie-the-Pooh’s Stoutness Exercises.

I put soap chips — what is left of a bar of soap, too thin to get a good hold of — in a mesh bag, along with the other soap chips I’ve saved. Makes a very good skin scrubber.

After boiling potatoes to mash, I refrigerate the water, saving it for the next time I make soup or rice.

I grew up drawing pictures and writing stories on the backs of the left-over advertising fliers my dad used in his business. Junk mail provided paper for my children to draw and write on, and still provides me with lots of paper to use when we play Pictionary, or need to leave notes for one another, like, “Call your Mom!”

I have a stack of blank CDs one of the kids left here. Screwed to a tall stick, they make great reflectors along the driveway.

I’ll bet you have all kinds of ways that you have developed over the years to get the most out of the things you own. These ideas develop almost naturally, as new opportunities arise, as they always do.

Just think what a splash you’ll make with those blue jeans you purchased which sport multiple holes down their fronts, when you tire of the look and the light breeze sneaking in. Start the Visible Mending trend in your neighborhood and cover up those holes with colorful butterfly and heart-shaped patches.

I always knew my mom was pretty smart, but until now, I’d never viewed her as trendy or green. She really was ahead of her time.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

