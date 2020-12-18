Close to Home: Mom's bread-making is an inspiration

“The Best of Bread.” Remember that album, circa 1973, full of sappy love songs that made teen-aged girls swoon? Did you ever wonder why a rock band was called Bread? How square. Well, it doesn’t take much to get the information we need these days. A quick check with Professor Google brought this tasty tidbit. The newly formed band named itself Bread after getting stuck in traffic behind a Wonder Bread truck. That’s hysterical.
I had the good fortune to grow up in a household in which my mom baked bread a couple days a week. In summers I hung out in the kitchen, chin on hand, watching her kneading huge lumps of dough. During the school year her bread magically came out of the oven in the afternoon, right around the time my siblings and I burst through the door. There is nothing like fresh, warm bread with butter melting on it, especially after a long day of brain work.
At the time, we didn’t realize how really fortunate we were. On Saturday mornings when Mom came home from her solitary trip to the grocery stores to shop the sales, we sometimes pulled from the brown paper bag a loaf of store bought bread! Oh, that soft, off-brand version of the aforementioned Wonder Bread. We would eat the crust off of the edges, roll the soft, white insides into a tight ball, wetting it down in our mouths, then bite it bit by bit and chew it until it was gone. Question: Why did we do this? Answer: We were kids.
The first opportunity I had to make bread on my own came when my parents left town to visit relatives in Duluth. I was home from college for my summer job mowing greens at the Brown County Golf Course. My day started early. I rode my bicycle six miles, and was on my first green by 6 a.m. Home by mid-afternoon, I had time to pick the garden vegetables and then do whatever I liked. I was in health-food mode in an attempt to lose that Freshman Fifteen, and so decided to make 100% whole wheat bread instead of the white bread that my mother made. I found my lump of dough a lot harder to knead than my mother’s seemed to be, but put my sort-of-risen masterpiece into the oven with confidence. The result was something like the cocktail bread you can find in the deli department at the grocery store. Kind of dense.
This Thanksgiving, I took my well-worn “The Complete Book of Breads” by Bernard Clayton, Jr. from the shelf and turned to the dinner roll page. I made the marvelously buttery cloverleaf rolls that my son Joe requests for every holiday meal. From the first, I knew I could do it. With enough practice I could make bread, any bread — warm and soft and wonderful, just like my mom does. I plan to make my cloverleaf rolls again for Christmas dinner. Thanks Mom. Merry Christmas, Everyone.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.
