Close to Home: Mushroom hunting is an adventure

That’s what it feels like when I intentionally hunt morels. I go from one dead elm to the next with hope in my heart, and come up empty. Then, disgusted, I declare that I will never hunt morels again because it is just a waste of time. But, as nearly always happens when I vow that there will be no more morel hunting for me, I see one, and I’m off on the hunt, again. Not a perfect analogy, the wood elves and morels, but while I’m out there in my woods morel hunting, it does feel at times like there is a trickster afoot, playing games with me. But now here they were, and a little beyond the morels was a fawn!

Oh, how lovely. This was the third time I have come across a tiny, speckled creature tucked up tight in a place where normally no one would find it. It watched me, nose quivering, beautiful doe eyes with long lashes, unblinking. A little closer to the fawn was a pheasant back mushroom. I moved slowly forward, drew the knife from my pocket and bent over to cut the mushroom from the box elder log. Slipping it into my mesh bag, I looked up at my little friend and wondered. Should I go closer? I was in the process of walking right by the other fawns when I noticed them, and they stayed so still. To reach it I had to duck under a fallen log that spanned the width of the wash. As I came out the other side, up jumped that spotted bag of bones, heading away from me, even as it rose from the ground. What a thrill! I knew its mother wasn’t far away, and that they would find each other. I made my way out of the wash, collecting the seven nice sized morels along the way.