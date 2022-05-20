Close to Home: No Mow May helps pollinators

A few friends have asked me the question, “What did you like most about your trip to northern California?” The answer, of course, is that I got to spend hours and hours with my son, whom I hadn’t seen since 2020. It just filled me right up. My other California family lives in the same city, and I spent time with them, too, as much as their schedules allowed.

There is one more thing I will always remember — the flowers! The tiny yards in neighborhoods surrounding the downtown area are bursting with color. The yellow-orange California poppy, huge masses of red geraniums, the wide variety of iris, red poppies, white poppies, and many more flowers I can’t identify, burst out from in between landscape rocks. And the honeybees. The yards hummed with honeybees. I didn’t see any hives in the city. There were hives in places on the huge farms we saw as we drove along the Pacific coast. Where the city bees went for the night, I don’t know.

There were other yards in more upscale neighborhoods that had lawns, mowed and clipped and irrigated, with plantings here and there. I have to say, even though I grew up in a neighborhood with mowed yards, I much prefer the wild abandon of color in the California neighborhoods I walked and jogged through every day.

There is a movement afoot, called No Mow May, a movement begun in Appleton, Wisconsin in 2020. Now La Crosse has joined in, with over 900 participants registered. The city is encouraging residents to resist the urge to mow, just for the month of May, allowing the dandelions and white clover to bloom, providing habitat for pollinators like honeybees and other insects.

When I was a kid, there were more bees than I see now. It was a common occurrence for my mom to pull out a pulsing stinger, then slather her concoction of baking soda and water on yet another foot when one of us ran into the house with the tearful cry, “Mooom, I stepped on a beee!” I don’t see many honeybees here these days.

When I approached Dave with the idea of not mowing this month, he said that there would be too much raking to do once we mowed in June. Good point. We mow a lot of grass, just so we have open spaces here in the woods. “And we have a lot of areas that we don’t mow,” he reminded me. Like the woods, but that isn’t quite the same thing. What to do?

We negotiated. I suggested that we just leave a few spaces unmowed all summer. “How about our septic drain field? Before I married you, I never mowed that area. There was a turkey nest in there one year, and the bluebird house was always occupied,” I argued. “Too close to the vegetable garden,” was his reply. “Too easy for little creatures to hide in the tall grass and make reconnaissance visits to the garden.” “It’s fenced in, with two-foot-tall chicken wire along the bottom,” I countered.

“What about the ball field? When was the last time anyone played ball in the ball field?” he offered. “You have a good point, I conceded — maybe leave a circle in the middle unmowed. The edges have to be mowed to keep the woods from moving in. If kids come, and we need it for softball or croquet, we can mow it.”

“Maybe we can let the grass grow around just the septic vents, then?” I asked, not willing to let that idea go. “The more pollinators there are, the better for the cucumbers.” Dave loves cucumbers. He said he’d give it some thought.

My friend, Ron, recently sent me a poem his longtime friend wrote about the wonders of the dandelion. I told him I was working on a column about No Mow May. He responded, “Pollinators in my neighborhood need more than that. In recent years all of my neighbors have hired lawn services. Too lazy to cut their own grass. Those services also spray, killing clover, dandelions, bumble bees, butterflies, fireflies, etc. etc. And there never were mosquitoes in this neighborhood. With the [pollinating] insects gone, I don’t see swallows and bluebirds anymore. It’s a silent spring, indeed.” Food for thought.

Well, it’s mid-May, and Dave took the riding mower for a tour. Then, because the grass had gotten pretty long, he raked. He left me an unmowed area around the septic vents. I don’t see any white clover, but there are dandelions. I think I’ll put some perennials in there, too. The world has gotten so strange. The change in weather patterns have brought with them an uneasiness I haven’t felt, before. It just seems right to do something.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

