Close to Home: Picking blackcaps is an adventure

I call the pie I make out of these tiny, delicious bramble berries, One Hour Pie, because it takes me an hour to pick four cups, enough for one small pie. Because using the oven this time of year heats up the house too much, I’ve taken to baking pies in a Dutch oven in our gas grill. With careful monitoring, a pie bakes just fine. There is no hurrying through this flaky-crusted, dark purple delicacy. It is just too dear.

Recently I found my rhubarb gelatin recipe and used the instructions to make blackcap gelatin. All it takes is juice, sugar, and the unflavored gelatin which can be found near the many varieties of flavored gelatins in the grocery store. After a day out in the sun, this cold, refreshing dessert is the perfect way to end a good supper.

My recent experiment making wild black raspberry sherbet turned out more like a blackcap slushy, but I found another sherbet recipe on the raspberryblackberry.com website I plan to try. I’ll have to wait a while, though. Lots of company coming and going this week, and I’ve got to get this house cleaned up. I rarely clean unless company is coming. Gosh, it’s so nice to have visitors again.

An added note about blackcaps. They are better than vitamin supplements as far as nutrition goes. From the above-mentioned website, I learned that they are rich in antioxidants, which have been shown to fight cancer, age-related decline, and heart disease, and are also rich in Vitamin C. All that, plus the pleasure of being in the woods and coming home with something so tasty makes the whole adventure worthwhile.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0