Close to Home: Picking blackcaps is an adventure

When I moved to the Kickapoo Valley, the first wild berries I picked were blackberries. They were big and abundant on our property, so abundant in fact, that to this day, the trail that wraps around the patch we picked bears the name Blackberry Trail.
My youngest tells of the great trial he and his siblings endured in his youth. “My mom wouldn’t let us go back to the house until we each picked an ice cream pail full of blackberries!” Oh, poor child. No one complained about the pies and juice I made with those berries, though. And I always prefaced any work order, whether splitting firewood or berry picking or anything else, with, “I never ask you to anything that I don’t also do, myself.”
That former pasture-turned-blackberry patch is now growing into a nice maple woods, with only scattered blackberry plants here and there. For two decades, now, the berries on these brambles have been small and hard. This year I see more blackberry brambles where the trees haven’t grown up, yet, and more still-green berries on the blackberry brambles than I’ve seen in a long time. It’s just possible that there will be some good picking next month.
The berries I’ve been picking lately are the Rubus occidentalis L., the black raspberries, commonly known as blackcaps. The patches here have been spreading. I can easily spend an entire afternoon in the sun, arms covered with long sleeves, socks pulled over my long pants, stopping only to empty the open milk jug which I have looped through the belt on my waist. I’ve spent so many hours in the blackcap patches, that when I close my eyes I see blackcaps.
I call the pie I make out of these tiny, delicious bramble berries, One Hour Pie, because it takes me an hour to pick four cups, enough for one small pie. Because using the oven this time of year heats up the house too much, I’ve taken to baking pies in a Dutch oven in our gas grill. With careful monitoring, a pie bakes just fine. There is no hurrying through this flaky-crusted, dark purple delicacy. It is just too dear.
Recently I found my rhubarb gelatin recipe and used the instructions to make blackcap gelatin. All it takes is juice, sugar, and the unflavored gelatin which can be found near the many varieties of flavored gelatins in the grocery store. After a day out in the sun, this cold, refreshing dessert is the perfect way to end a good supper.
My recent experiment making wild black raspberry sherbet turned out more like a blackcap slushy, but I found another sherbet recipe on the raspberryblackberry.com website I plan to try. I’ll have to wait a while, though. Lots of company coming and going this week, and I’ve got to get this house cleaned up. I rarely clean unless company is coming. Gosh, it’s so nice to have visitors again.
An added note about blackcaps. They are better than vitamin supplements as far as nutrition goes. From the above-mentioned website, I learned that they are rich in antioxidants, which have been shown to fight cancer, age-related decline, and heart disease, and are also rich in Vitamin C. All that, plus the pleasure of being in the woods and coming home with something so tasty makes the whole adventure worthwhile.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.