Close to Home: Quotations game offers mind exercise

It’s almost the end of July. Time for one more car trip if you can afford it, with gasoline prices so high. There was a time, long before everyone had his or her own personal screen to disappear into, when it took some creativity to keep little passengers occupied while we made our way, mile after long mile to our destination.

My children and I would sometimes pass the time on a long car trip by playing a guessing game. One of us would recite a quote from a book we had read together, and the others would guess who said it, and which book the quote came from. The books “Anne of Green Gables” by L.M. Montgomery, C.S. Lewis’ “Chronicles of Narnia” and “Frog and Toad Are Friends” by Arnold Lobel were favorites of everyone. For instance, someone would offer this quote, “If there’s a buzzing-noise, somebody’s making a buzzing noise, and the only reason for making a buzzing-noise that I know of is because you’re a bee.” The answer is that it is Winnie the Pooh speaking, in A.A. Milne’s, “We are Introduced to Winnie-the-Pooh and Some Bees.” Long car trips just flew by while we were immersed in this game.

Below is a more difficult version of our child’s game and includes quotes from some poems and books I’ve read, and movies I’ve seen. How many do you know? I’ll list the answers at the end of the column. I hope you enjoy this little mind exercise as much as I do.

a. “An artist is never poor…. Throughout the world sounds one long cry from the heart of the artist: give me the chance to do my very best.”

b. “The moon on the crest of the new fallen snow gave the luster of midday to objects below.”

c. “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate.”

d. “After all, tomorrow is another day.”

e. “That day, she was amazed to discover that when he was saying ‘As you wish,’ what he meant was, ‘I love you.’ And even more amazing was the day she realized she truly loved him back.”

f. “I had such a frightening experience last week. I was sure I would have to call you out. Poor little Tricki—he went completely crackerdog!”

g. “Batter my heart, three-person’d God, for you as yet but knock, breathe, shine, and seek to mend.”

h. “It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”

i. “Whose woods these are I think I know; his house is in the village, though. He will not see me stopping here to watch his woods fill up with snow.”

j. “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.”

k. “They may have the appearance of riches, but beneath the clothes, we find a man. And beneath the man, we find, his… nucleus.”

l. “An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth” “Very good. That way the whole world will be blind and toothless.”

m. “They also serve who only stand and wait.”

n. “What is it you want, Mary? What do you want? You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. Hey. That’s a pretty good idea. I’ll give you the moon, Mary.”

o. “There’s no place like home.”

p. “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view... Until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it.”

q. “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

a.Babette in the film, “Babette’s Feast” b. From Clement C. Moore’s poem, “The Night Before Christmas” c. From Shakespeare’s Sonnet XVIII d. Scarlett O’Hara in Margaret Mitchell’s “Gone with the Wind” e. Peter Falk as Grandpa, reading to his Grandson in the movie, “The Princess Bride” f. Mrs. Pumphrey in the book, “All Creatures Great and Small” by James Herriot g. “Batter my Heart Three-personed God,” from Holy Sonnets of John Donne h. Sydney Carton in Charles Dickens book, “A Tale of Two Cities” i. From the poem, “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening” by Robert Frost j. Elizabeth Bennet in the book “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen k. Nacho in the silly movie, “Nacho Libre” l. A villager, and then Tevya’s rebuttal in the musical, “Fiddler on the Roof” m. From John Milton’s poem, “When I Consider How My Light is Spent” n. George Bailey in the movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life” o. Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” p. Atticus Finch in the book “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee q. Jesus in the Book of Matthew, The Bible