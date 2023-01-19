Close to Home: Re-reading 'All Creatures Great and Small' an enjoyable experience

I was in the dental office the Friday after Christmas, thankful that the crown the dentist was cementing back on my tooth had the good sense to fall off on a weekday. I looked up at the young doc while he rummaged around in my mouth. He reminded me of someone. When he left his rummaging for a moment to pick up another tool, I told him he reminded me of Tristan, one of two veterinarian brothers in James Herriot’s delightful novel, “All Creatures Great and Small.” More to the point, his mannerisms were like those of the actor who portrayed the young ne’er do well in the PBS series of the same name which ran from 1978- 1990. The dentist had never heard of the book, nor had his assistant.

Really! So many books so little time, as the saying goes. Can’t expect everyone to be familiar with books I consider classics.

My crown back in place, I headed home with one thought in mind. I wanted to read that book, again. There it was on my bookshelf, my old, worn copy, tucked in among other favorite novels I can’t part with. And just in time. The next day I came down with a whopper of a head cold, rendering me incapable of doing much of anything except downing cups of hot chicken broth and weak tea, and reading. Nursing a cold has never been more enjoyable.

James Herriot has a view of life and a way of describing it that puts a humorous spin on nearly every encounter he has with either man or beast, and what’s more, his power of description brings the reader right along with him to every farm visit, every awkward situation. Without spoiling the wonderful surprises in this novel, based on the true-life adventures of James Alfred Wight, I’ll tell you a little bit about it to whet your appetite.

Fresh out of veterinary school, James Herriot joined the practice of Siegfried Farnon, happy to start at four pounds a week (from a quick internet search, that was equivalent of $19.40) along with room and board, at a time when veterinary jobs were scarce and where new vets often took positions for the payment of room and board, alone. His first rounds with his new employer were in a beat-up Hillman with treadless tires, no heat, no seat belts, and the passenger’s seat was not fastened to the floor of the car. This would be the standard for future employer-supplied cars for years to come.

It wasn’t long before I was immersed in the world of late-1930s England, traversing the Yorkshire Dales with the fledgling veterinarian. I shivered right along with him, as stripped to the waist, he lay on a cold barn floor up to his shoulder inside a cow or a horse or a pig, under the scrutiny of the farmer who called him away from a hot supper or a warm bed, only to be given step-by-step instructions by said farmer on how to do his work.

I went on house calls with “Uncle Harriot,” so dubbed by the eccentric Mrs. Pumphrey in reference to the vet’s new relation to her fat Pekingese, Tricki Woo, who was having another bout of “flop bot,” or “cracker dog,” chiefly from being overfed with rich foods.

After being called out twice in one night, making the second call in his bright red striped pajamas, he stopped at an all-night diner for a cup of tea and a sandwich. I squirmed with embarrassment along with him as he wilted under the scrutiny of a room full of late-night toughs as they made wry comments about his pantlegs, “Would you say, Ernest, that this is what the Yorkshire country gentleman is wearing this spring?”

It seemed that every situation he encountered had a funny twist, even his attempts to woo the lovely Helen Alderson. He thought he’d never see her again after their disastrous first date, and the ludicrous events of their second date sent her into a fit of uncontrollable laughter.

I was reminded of the differences between British English and my own, learning once more that in England, a bonnet and a boot are the hood and trunk of a car, a torch is a flashlight, and when something is rum, it is really odd.

Despite the uncertainty of his visit times to farms that were difficult to gauge, James Herriot would take time out from his rounds to get out of his car on a particularly balmy day to sit on the grass and revel in the beauty of the Yorkshires, noting his good fortune to be living and working in such a beautiful place.

His cheerful outlook on life filled my thoughts this morning, as my car followed the rise, falls, and twists of the country roads. Met with the breathtaking beauty of frosted ridgetops, the trees glittering with more elegance than Queen Elizabeth’s tiara, the cares of recent days fell away.

To open the reader’s eyes, to change their perspective even a little — that’s the beauty of a well-written book.