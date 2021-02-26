Close to Home: Reasons to be thankful

We rarely sit down to a meal with our friend Ron, when he doesn’t comment that everything we use, everything we eat had many hands in the making of it. For Ron, that is close to a prayer of thanks. It gives me pause.

Just sitting at our supper table, for example, I have plenty to contemplate. Our table and chairs were made in a factory somewhere, with machinery, of course, but the machinery was operated by men and women. The machinery. The parts of the machinery. The ore that was brought up out of the earth and smelted so it could be used to make those parts. I’m overwhelmed already, and I haven’t even looked at the array of food on my plate.

We have a geneticist friend in India who had his hand in developing both the kinds of field corn that farmers in the United States grow, and in the wide variety of poinsettias available for us to purchase each December. Most of the food available to us has this kind of expertise behind it, long before growers peruse their catalogues for the seed to grow it. Then there are those who plant, those who harvest, those who prepare the produce for shipping, the truckers, the people who stock the shelves at the grocery store…. and I’m sure I missed a few steps along the way.