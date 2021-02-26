Close to Home: Reasons to be thankful

We rarely sit down to a meal with our friend Ron, when he doesn’t comment that everything we use, everything we eat had many hands in the making of it. For Ron, that is close to a prayer of thanks. It gives me pause.
Just sitting at our supper table, for example, I have plenty to contemplate. Our table and chairs were made in a factory somewhere, with machinery, of course, but the machinery was operated by men and women. The machinery. The parts of the machinery. The ore that was brought up out of the earth and smelted so it could be used to make those parts. I’m overwhelmed already, and I haven’t even looked at the array of food on my plate.
We have a geneticist friend in India who had his hand in developing both the kinds of field corn that farmers in the United States grow, and in the wide variety of poinsettias available for us to purchase each December. Most of the food available to us has this kind of expertise behind it, long before growers peruse their catalogues for the seed to grow it. Then there are those who plant, those who harvest, those who prepare the produce for shipping, the truckers, the people who stock the shelves at the grocery store…. and I’m sure I missed a few steps along the way.
I have a vague memory of films in my 1960s grade school social studies classes with the booming male voice-over, touting the industry of Our Great Country. This was indeed an important lesson, given to a generation of kids who had more gifts under the tree on one Christmas morning than their parents had in their entire childhood of Christmases. I wonder if I had any more appreciation of that history lesson than I did of my mother’s, “You have no idea how fortunate you are to have been born in this country,” when I complained of some paltry inconvenience or discomfort.
Ron, now in his early 80s, told of his father’s work as a potter in the Kohler factory in Kohler, Wisconsin. His dad, now long passed, spent his work days making toilets. He filled about 30 molds with liquid clay slip in the afternoon, and the next morning he and a partner would roll the molds over and lift them off the toilets. Paid by the piece, Ron told us, he worked at a half-run all day. He arrived home exhausted and hungry, and rightly expected a warm meal prepared by the other partner in that household who also spent her days working hard caring for children, cleaning, mending, washing, canning garden vegetables, cooking.
For those who pay attention to these things, we are a week or so into the Lenten season. The Lenten triad of fasting, almsgiving, and prayer are an opportunity for reflection. Giving up something for Lent (fasting) and giving its cost as alms is a long-held spiritual practice, meant to help us shift from an excessive preoccupation with ourselves, and turn toward others in need. Could our prayer, then, as isolation continues to order our days, be one of thanks for someone who has made a difference in our lives, or for one thing that we use every day without giving it much thought— something as simple as the toilet, for instance? Perhaps the next time you experience cold porcelain, remember with gratitude that it took much ingenuity and many hands working together to give you a place to sit down.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.