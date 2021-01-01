Close to Home: Remember to stay in connected

Last March when COVID-19 became a by-word, we were instructed to shelter in place. It was kind of exciting at first, all in this together, somewhat united, with the goal of licking this terrible plague. Two April weddings in my extended family were cancelled, with plans to reschedule later in the year when all of this was over. My daughter’s wedding became a Zoom wedding with guests from all over the globe virtually attending, some in the middle of their night. Actually, it was really nice. From our kitchen chairs, Dave and I could see the officiant on a monitor behind the bride and groom, and the string of guests’ smiling faces in little boxes on the top of the computer screen. By midsummer when it was clear that the pandemic would be with us for a long time, the festivities, a big, three-day Indian celebration first tentatively rescheduled for last November, were delayed again. We hope they will take place sometime this year. My nephew sent a video of his Appalachian wedding, attended by his immediate family and a few friends.