Close to Home: Remember to stay in connected

I hope you can forgive me for being didactic once in a while. As children, my sister Patty’s comeback when I got a bit too preachy was, “Yes — Oh Queen!” It has been a lifelong burden I have had to carry — knowing so much. :)
Last March when COVID-19 became a by-word, we were instructed to shelter in place. It was kind of exciting at first, all in this together, somewhat united, with the goal of licking this terrible plague. Two April weddings in my extended family were cancelled, with plans to reschedule later in the year when all of this was over. My daughter’s wedding became a Zoom wedding with guests from all over the globe virtually attending, some in the middle of their night. Actually, it was really nice. From our kitchen chairs, Dave and I could see the officiant on a monitor behind the bride and groom, and the string of guests’ smiling faces in little boxes on the top of the computer screen. By midsummer when it was clear that the pandemic would be with us for a long time, the festivities, a big, three-day Indian celebration first tentatively rescheduled for last November, were delayed again. We hope they will take place sometime this year. My nephew sent a video of his Appalachian wedding, attended by his immediate family and a few friends.
We aren’t sheltering in place these days, but are admonished over and over to socially distance. I originally took that to mean that we could be with our friends and family or go shopping, but just be sure to stand the recommended six feet apart and wear our masks. That wasn’t too hard. But in late fall as COVID-19 cases spiked, social distancing came to mean that we needed to stay home as much as possible, that we shouldn’t visit with family or friends, that we should spend increasing amounts of time with only those in our household.
What we really are being encouraged to do is physically distance ourselves. The holidays just ended were very lonely for a lot of people, who had to spend them alone. The prospect of sitting at a table spread with roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sweet potatoes, dinner rolls with butter, several kinds of pickles, and pumpkin pie with real whipping cream with just my husband made me feel sad and selfish. At the last moment it was a great relief as well as a great joy to have a guest in our home who otherwise would have been alone on Thanksgiving Day. For Christmas our friend joined us again, and our son and his wife left their home offices and ventured north to grace our home. With great care and preparation on all our parts, it turned out well.
Even if you celebrated with only your immediate household, I hope that you didn’t socially distance yourself. I hope that you made the time to Skype, Zoom, FaceTime, text, email, or that old standby, telephone your friends and family. Maybe you dropped some cards in the mail with your latest family photo enclosed. It always feels good to hear from our loved ones, especially as the days shorten and get colder, and the four walls seem closer than ever.
When I was growing up, if a call came from an out-of-town relative, whoever answered the phone would say, “Get Dad (or Mom) — it’s long distance!” We would all be very quiet when our parent, receiver in hand, coiled cord extending to the rectangular phone on the wall, took the call. Often the receiver was passed around and each of the eight of us in turn would say, “Hello, Grandma…”
In the early 1970s and into the 1980s, AT&T produced a series of television commercials encouraging people to make long-distance phone calls more often despite the hike in the phone bill at the end of the month. If you would like a little smile and have the technology, go to YouTube and type in “reach out and touch someone commercial.” Click on the first one, and watch each 30-second commercial in turn. I think it will bring a smile to your face, and maybe a tear to your eye.
My husband knows that I have a song for every occasion. Today’s song is short, and is a pretty good New Year’s resolution, too — “Reach Out, Reach Out and Touch Someone.”
