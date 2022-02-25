Close to Home: Remembering Citizens United Against Low Level Flights

‘To tireless volunteers who keep contributing whatever they can despite determined opposition, and to any of our elected representatives who listen to us even if we can’t donate to their campaigns, and schedule public meetings even if they can’t predict that audiences will be friendly.” “Denting Goliaths” by Marilyn Leys begins with this dedication.

It’s about shop owners, WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans, dairy farmers, beef farmers, organic vegetable farmers, cranberry growers, state and federal legislators, local physicians and veterinarians, UW agriculture agents and DNR officials, canoe rental businesses, out-of-area land owners and those who moved here to enjoy a peaceful retirement, hunters, fishermen, civilian pilots, the Amish community, the Ho-Chunk nation, and so many more, all coming together, much like the hundreds of tiny, innocuous washes that trickle into the Kickapoo River, suddenly filling, rushing, pouring, until the river bursts its banks, closing roads, closing villages, changing the landscape in a way that cannot be ignored.

It’s about youth and energy, age and experience, and more hutzpah than perhaps you’ve ever seen. It’s about poetry-reading pacifists and an area militia attempting to align themselves with this loosely organized mass of humanity, hoping to give it an anti-military bias. It’s about a group of people who called themselves Citizens United Against Low Level Flights.

February 1995. The word was out. The Air National Guard had a proposal. The Hardwood Range near Finley, Wisconsin in the middle of the state was to be expanded. With it would be two new military training flight corridors. From northeast Iowa up through parts of Grant, Crawford, Richland, Vernon, and Monroe Counties to that range, F-16 fighter aircraft, B-52 bombers, and B-2 stealth bombers would fly at speeds exceeding 600 mph, as low as 300 feet. They would fly continually, maneuvering, twisting, turning. This would be training. This would be practicing for the bigtime.

It’s about the Air National Guard’s scoping meetings. It’s about noise averaging and something called an Environmental Impact Statement.

It’s about long-distance telephone calls on personal wall phones. Lots of them. It’s about miles and miles of driving from county to county, meeting to meeting, concerned citizens leaving their work, leaving their families, often late into the evening to inform city, village, and town boards, to gather what would amount to more than 100 resolutions against the proposal. It’s about life-sized puppets in summer parades. It’s about press releases in the county papers and on local radio. It’s about back and forth combative letters to the editor. It’s about CNN and CBS television news teams, Wisconsin Public Radio, National Public Radio, Midwest Flyer magazine, and the Associated Press.

It’s about newspapers close by such as the Vernon County Broadcaster, the Crawford County Independent, the Boscobel Dial, and those farther afield such as the Wisconsin State Journal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Des Moine Register, the Christian Science Monitor, and other large newspapers around the United States.

It’s about screen-printed T-shirts and caps, and small, round, informational buttons to wear on your jacket.

Fax machines and printing machines humming for hours. Volunteers donating money, donating time, gathering more than 8,000 signatures on petitions. They labeled, they sorted, they wrapped up huge, bulk mailings, sounding the alarm, with a plea for letters to legislators and the Air National Guard, and for donations to help defray the cost of a post office box, meeting spaces, posters, newspaper advertising, office rental space and paying someone to monitor that office.

There was no Instagram, no Twitter, no Facebook for instant communication or instant miscommunication.

They worked tirelessly for a year and a half. Then it was over. Those who rushed in to help went back to their jobs and their families and their gardens, pulling in, feeling the rest. Like the river back in its banks making its way quietly through the countryside, innocently, as though nothing ever happened, their lives went on. They settled in and began to live again, to breathe again. Twenty-five years of living since then.

Where were you on April 11, 1996, when Marilyn Leys listened to this message on her home answering machine from George Aldrich of then-Senator Russell Feingold’s office. “I have fantastic news! The Guard has withdrawn the proposal for the military training routes!” Or near the end of January 1997 when Steve O’Donnell received a letter from then-State Senator Brian Rude, who had finally gotten conclusive answers from the Guard, confirming for Steve that it really happened. That they won.

You might have settled here since then, began a homestead, began a quiet life. Would you be here if the military training route proposal went through? Would you be here if the skies were continually bombarded by fighter jets, so quiet in coming that when the sound impact hit, you found yourself flat on your belly with your face in the dirt, not knowing what just happened, the jet already out of sight?

Last fall my nephew, Sean O’Donnell, came to hunt white tail deer. It was opening day. He hoped to have some luck that day, his first experience hunting. Little did he know just how much excitement he would have. He emailed me the following account.

As a military brat and a military aviation enthusiast, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get excited seeing the C-130 fly right over my head, but it certainly was surreal. Being so far away from the city, surrounded by forest and wildlife, it came as a surprise when the thing flew through the valley. I remember thinking how relaxing it was to just sit back and watch the wildlife around me, with birds, and squirrels running feet away from me in the tree. Something I rarely get to experience. It was quite a surprise when the valley started to rumble with the distinct sound of military aircraft (No jets, but all military aircraft have a distinct humm to their engine sounds!) Then to see the plane fly overhead, it’s as if everything in the valley, myself and animals looked up to see it. There is certainly something to be said about how it took away from the quiet sereneness of the day.

This was just a C-130 aircraft, a lumbering cargo plane, most likely making its way to Fort McCoy in Monroe County. It was, in fact, flying too low. But sightings of these are rare. There are no F-16 fighter jets or B-52 bombers or B-2 stealth bombers here. Ever.

The next time you are out for coffee, ask your friend. Were you here? What do you remember about those months? You might be surprised to find out just how involved your friend was in this effort.

The Vernon County Museum has recently created a “Protest!” exhibit on its second floor. There are two protests featured — the temperance movement in the late 19th century, and this late-20th century protest against the low-level military flights. The focus of the displays is how the use of art was employed in the campaigns. You will see an oil painting by Vernon County artist Amos Miller, and his model of a papier-mache fighter jet mounted on a hard hat. You will see cartoons created by Richland County artist Ken Stark.

Museum hours for November-March are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, noon-4 p.m., or by appointment. Check their website or call 608-637-7396 for the April-October hours. The exhibit will be in place through January 2023.

To find Marilyn Leys’ first-hand account, check out your local library. You can also order your own copy online.

It’s been 25 years. Happy Anniversary, Everyone. And thank you.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

