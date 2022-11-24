Close to Home: Sarah Josepha Hale: 'The Mother of Thanksgiving'

Food, football, parades, hunting, more food, a short nap. It’s Thanksgiving Day! You studied American history in school, right, so you probably know all about Thanksgiving and why we celebrate it when we do. I thought I did, too. In my recent reading of the past couple weeks, though, I learned several new stories. Here is one of the many I hadn’t heard, before.

On Oct. 3, 1789, George Washington issued the first ever presidential Thanksgiving proclamation. Seventy-four years and 15 presidents later, Abraham Lincoln became the second president to make such a proclamation.

With all the pressures of his presidency — the American Civil War was raging — why did Abraham Lincoln find it necessary to make a Thanksgiving proclamation at all? His decision was ultimately the result of several letters written to him by Sarah Josepha Hale earlier that year. With Thanksgiving Day upon us, I thought it might be fun, or at least illuminating, to learn something about her.

Sarah Josepha Buell was born in Newport, New Hampshire in 1788, daughter of a Revolutionary War veteran. Along with the deep patriotism they taught her, Sarah’s parents believed in equal education for both boys and girls. Because it was rare for a girl to go to school at that time, Sarah was educated by her mother at home, with tutoring in literature, Latin, philosophy and geography from her older brother, Horacio, on his visits home from Dartmouth College.

In 1806, Sarah started her own school, and taught both boys and girls for several years, at a time when teaching was not yet a common profession for women. Then in 1813, she married David Hale, a lawyer, who taught his new wife botany and French, helped her to develop her writing skills, and encouraged her to write for local publication. Sarah was pregnant with her fifth child when David Hale died of pneumonia in 1822.

Thirty-three years old, with no money and in debt, she began writing in earnest to support her family. She published her first novel in 1827, “Northwood, a Tale of New England,” in which she advocated for the abolition of slavery. Perhaps her best-known poem is “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”

Sarah Hale’s major influence on the culture of the day began in 1828 when she became editor of a new periodical, The Ladies’ Magazine, which later merged with Godey’s Ladies’ Book.

In this popular magazine, read by middle-class women in both northern and southern states, Hale advocated for women’s education and for expanding work opportunities for women in the medical field. She used her platform as editor to support women’s property rights and to raise money for the preservation of historic sites in America, such as George Washington’s home, Mount Vernon. She was instrumental in the founding of Vassar College.

As editor, she did not reprint articles from Great Britain, as other magazines often did, but paid American women contributors well for poetry, fiction, recipes, sewing tips, household hints, articles about architecture, and other subjects of interest to women.

Being somewhat enamored with Britain’s Queen Victoria, however, Sarah encouraged the wearing of the white wedding dress, as Victoria had worn at her own wedding.

She also popularized the indoor Christmas tree in America, as Queen Victoria’s German husband Prince Albert had done in Britain.

She was against giving women the right to vote. Her feminist leanings favored the silent influence of women. She wrote, “while the ocean of political life is heaving and raging with the storm of partisan passions among the men of America... [women as] the true conservators of peace and good-will, should be careful to cultivate every gentle feeling.”

This multifaceted woman was just the right person to take on a new challenge.

Sarah Hale’s campaign for a national day of thanksgiving began in 1846. Although an annual celebration of Thanksgiving was celebrated in the New England states, each state set its own date. Sarah thought all the states should celebrate together. With pen and ink, she wrote to the governor of every territory and state, including those in the south, who didn’t appreciate the imposition of the Yankee woman. Hale wrote presidents Taylor, Fillmore, Pierce, Buchanan, and finally, Abraham Lincoln. She ended every issue of Godey’s Ladies’ Book with an appeal for a national Thanksgiving, as one way to unite the entire country on a single holiday.

In Sarah’s letters to Abraham Lincoln, she argued that this one holiday should be celebrated by all American people, bringing them together at a time when there was so much division. I can’t help thinking that Sarah might have learned from her lawyer husband a way to pose an argument that might have appealed to former-lawyer Abraham Lincoln. Then perhaps, feeling that she came on a little strong, she ended her final letter with the gentle words, “Excuse the liberty I have taken.” Lincoln agreed to her request.

So there it is. When Sarah had an idea, she followed through. She wrote her letters for 17 years.

She was 75 years old when her mission was accomplished.

In his Oct. 3, 1863 Thanksgiving Proclamation, Abraham Lincoln named the many blessings Americans both North and South should be thankful for. He then went on to urge that, “they do also, with humble penitence for our national perverseness and disobedience, commend to His tender care all those who have become widows, orphans, mourners, or sufferers in the lamentable civil strife in which we are unavoidably engaged, and fervently implore the interposition of the Almighty hand to heal the wounds of the nation, and to restore it, as soon as may be consistent with the Divine purposes, to the full enjoyment of peace, harmony, tranquility, and union.”

Year after year, presidents continued to make their Thanksgiving proclamations, usually for the fourth Thursday in November, but sometimes for another date. Finally, on Dec. 26, 1941, 95 years after Sarah Josepha Hale penned her first letter, Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Thanksgiving resolution put forth by Congress. Thanksgiving Day to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November was now law.

This is a lot to chew on, but I hope you enjoyed this little history lesson as much as you will your turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie. Happy Thanksgiving.