Close to Home: Season of light a time to remember friend

Festivals of light. Diwali, Hanukkah, Christmas.

There are constant reminders of a loved one’s passing — the scent of a flower, someone’s turn of a phrase, the laugh of a friend. Somehow when he or she passes away during The Holidays, as we so euphemistically refer to the days we are in right now, with its twinkling lights and gentle snows, the memories have a particular poignancy.

My friend Sonja died in the season of light. I remember my visits with her, sitting in her living room talking about our faith. “I want it all!” she would say. I knew what she meant. Her love for God was played out daily in her interactions with those around her. She had the ability to treat every person she encountered equally, giving no one preference over another, yet at the same time, each person she talked to felt as though he or she was the most important person in the room. It was uncanny. She was involved in her church, having served as president of the ladies’ group, Sunday school superintendent, treasurer and secretary of her Circle. She was involved in her community, facilitating in the restoration of the Folsum Community School she attended as a child. She was a member of Toastmasters, a local speaking club. Hans Urs von Balthasar, Swiss theologian, and Catholic priest might have said that Sonja had found her role in the Theodrama, the great play being directed by God.

Sonja had suffered in her life, in relationships and in her body, as cancer slowly took hold. When I think of her, I think of forgiveness. She forgave, not just on a surface level, but deep down, where those hurts just love to fester. She knew what she was talking about when she counseled me to be less self-centered, to quit, as von Balthasar might have said, starring in my own Egodrama, the play that is all about me. Perhaps it wasn’t a coincidence that her name is derived from the Greek word for Wisdom.

White lights twinkled softly at the Bland Bekkedal Center for Hospice Care where I worked. Beautiful music inside accompanied the softly falling snow I could see through the large window across from my desk. I loved my job as receptionist and as secretary to the team of nurses, aides, social workers, therapists, and volunteers who worked with patients in the center, as well as those who lived in their homes. And now my job had a special significance because Sonja was tucked safely inside. Her last days would be lived here.

What was remarkable was the constant stream of friends and family who came through the door to visit with Sonja from early morning, and into the evening. It was not that way for all patients in the hospice center. But my friend was reaping what she sowed. She loved, deeply. She gave of herself in ways I know nothing about.

“I want it all!” You can’t have what you don’t give. And she gave.

I enjoyed sitting with her friends and family at the end of my workday, listening to their stories. One evening Sonja was sitting near the fireplace in the common space made for residents and their guests, surrounded by a cohort of friends. She turned to me and said, “Tell me what you want right now.” I whispered something in her ear, something that did not have to do with me at all. I wanted that, for sure. I also wanted her to sing with me. It was Advent. The lights were shining, the snow was falling. It was lovely. It felt holy. I don’t know why I didn’t tell her.

If I could honor her directive to make a request just one more time, I would ask her to sing with me, “O Holy Night….”

I left for the north country to visit with my mother for Christmas. On my way home as I drove through Viroqua, I took a little detour toward the hospice center. There it was, white lights twinkling, many cars in the parking lot. I should go there. No, I should go home. This time was for Sonja and her family.

She died that night surrounded by those who knew her best and who loved her most. She left a legacy of love, and she went to be with Love.

Now each December as the snow falls again, I think of my good friend, and remind myself of the lessons she taught me, thinking that maybe this coming year I will be a bit kinder, more patient, more forgiving.

Wisdom, you have it all.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

