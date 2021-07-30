 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Close to Home: Short shorts -- second installment
0 Comments
Close to Home

Close to Home: Short shorts -- second installment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Earlier this spring I was up on the ridge behind my house performing my annual garlic mustard-pulling project. Because the plants can go to seed even after being uprooted, I bag them. I ended up with 13 large garbage bags full which I put in a big pile to haul down later. I looked over at the property next to mine. Instead of garlic mustard, there was a carpet of dark pink wild geranium on one of his trails. It was breathtaking.

***

I was awakened just after 2 a.m. by a loud cry, somewhere outside. A person? As I listened, though, the cry, which went on and on, sounded more like the bleating of a sheep. I realized that it was a fawn. Something had gotten it. I pictured a creature, shrouded in shadow, running through the woods, fawn in mouth, and the fawn crying out over and over and over. Then, silence. Shortly after, I could hear a deer blowing over and over and over. A doe looking for her fawn. The sound of the bereft mother deer crying for her fawn was so terrible, I got up and went to another room, away from the open window. When I came back, all was silent. That which is natural isn’t always as lovely as we would like to believe.

***

Have you noticed that there is an abundance of Baltimore Orioles this year? I was surprised when they initially avoided my jelly feeder. Now that their young have fledged though, it seems I can’t keep the little cups full. I’m thankful for the suggestion from Irma at Quillin’s that I buy an entire case of grape jelly for quite a savings, instead of buying one jar at a time. The case is half empty already. And if I’m late filling the feeder in the morning, the orioles squawk to let me know.

***

First week of July, and I saw a telephone line covered with birds. Getting ready to fly away so soon? Then I realized, as they all took off and swooped high and low, that they were swallows. I was on the bridge, which underneath houses all those bug-eating birds. Maybe they just wanted to get out of the house for a while.

***

During the latest string of 90 degree-plus days, our resident rabbit was splayed out in the shade under the car, practically panting, it was so hot. Have you noticed the abundance of rabbits this year?

***

We were fishing up north on Plum Lake. I cast my line and accidentally got it tangled with Dave’s line, or so I thought. Then my line seemed to have a life of its own, rising into the air. A dragonfly somehow got caught, not on the hook, but on the line, and flew back and forth, not able to free itself. I couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing, and it took me a few seconds to realize what was happening. When I finally understood what I was looking at, I carefully reeled my line in, hoping I wouldn’t injure the beautiful insect. Before I got it to the boat the dragonfly freed itself and flew away.

***

Worn out garden gloves are great for berry picking. I cut the fingertips off so I can get a good grip on the berry. Keeps my hands from getting all scratched up.

***

I was on the phone with my sister, Melanie, cradling the landline receiver between my head and my shoulder while I cleaned the Golden Oyster mushrooms I had picked that morning. All of a sudden, the receiver slipped out of my grip and slid into the water. Oh no! I grabbed it. No connection. I texted her with my computer Google Voice account to tell her what happened. “Take the phone apart and dry it with the hairdryer,” she instructed me. Well, what choice did I have? I just couldn’t imagine it would work, but Melanie can fix anything. I took the battery out, then pried the two parts of the phone apart and got a good look inside. Interesting. I’d never looked inside a receiver, before. Hair dryer on low, I spent several minutes drying the innards. When it seemed to be dry, I put the whole thing back together, and pressed “Talk.” Dial tone! I called Melanie, and we were able to talk, but she said she couldn’t hear me very well. I took the phone apart, again, and put it out in the sun. A little later, I put the phone together and called her. This time she heard me loud and clear. And that is why, Husband, you noticed that the receiver had been pulled apart, as I hadn’t snapped it together all the way. Amazing the things you find out when you read the paper.

Doreen Short

Doreen Short

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News