Close to Home: Short shorts -- second installment

I was on the phone with my sister, Melanie, cradling the landline receiver between my head and my shoulder while I cleaned the Golden Oyster mushrooms I had picked that morning. All of a sudden, the receiver slipped out of my grip and slid into the water. Oh no! I grabbed it. No connection. I texted her with my computer Google Voice account to tell her what happened. “Take the phone apart and dry it with the hairdryer,” she instructed me. Well, what choice did I have? I just couldn’t imagine it would work, but Melanie can fix anything. I took the battery out, then pried the two parts of the phone apart and got a good look inside. Interesting. I’d never looked inside a receiver, before. Hair dryer on low, I spent several minutes drying the innards. When it seemed to be dry, I put the whole thing back together, and pressed “Talk.” Dial tone! I called Melanie, and we were able to talk, but she said she couldn’t hear me very well. I took the phone apart, again, and put it out in the sun. A little later, I put the phone together and called her. This time she heard me loud and clear. And that is why, Husband, you noticed that the receiver had been pulled apart, as I hadn’t snapped it together all the way. Amazing the things you find out when you read the paper.