Close to Home: Short shorts -- second installment

Earlier this spring I was up on the ridge behind my house performing my annual garlic mustard-pulling project. Because the plants can go to seed even after being uprooted, I bag them. I ended up with 13 large garbage bags full which I put in a big pile to haul down later. I looked over at the property next to mine. Instead of garlic mustard, there was a carpet of dark pink wild geranium on one of his trails. It was breathtaking.
***
I was awakened just after 2 a.m. by a loud cry, somewhere outside. A person? As I listened, though, the cry, which went on and on, sounded more like the bleating of a sheep. I realized that it was a fawn. Something had gotten it. I pictured a creature, shrouded in shadow, running through the woods, fawn in mouth, and the fawn crying out over and over and over. Then, silence. Shortly after, I could hear a deer blowing over and over and over. A doe looking for her fawn. The sound of the bereft mother deer crying for her fawn was so terrible, I got up and went to another room, away from the open window. When I came back, all was silent. That which is natural isn’t always as lovely as we would like to believe.
***
Have you noticed that there is an abundance of Baltimore Orioles this year? I was surprised when they initially avoided my jelly feeder. Now that their young have fledged though, it seems I can’t keep the little cups full. I’m thankful for the suggestion from Irma at Quillin’s that I buy an entire case of grape jelly for quite a savings, instead of buying one jar at a time. The case is half empty already. And if I’m late filling the feeder in the morning, the orioles squawk to let me know.
***
First week of July, and I saw a telephone line covered with birds. Getting ready to fly away so soon? Then I realized, as they all took off and swooped high and low, that they were swallows. I was on the bridge, which underneath houses all those bug-eating birds. Maybe they just wanted to get out of the house for a while.
***
During the latest string of 90 degree-plus days, our resident rabbit was splayed out in the shade under the car, practically panting, it was so hot. Have you noticed the abundance of rabbits this year?
***
We were fishing up north on Plum Lake. I cast my line and accidentally got it tangled with Dave’s line, or so I thought. Then my line seemed to have a life of its own, rising into the air. A dragonfly somehow got caught, not on the hook, but on the line, and flew back and forth, not able to free itself. I couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing, and it took me a few seconds to realize what was happening. When I finally understood what I was looking at, I carefully reeled my line in, hoping I wouldn’t injure the beautiful insect. Before I got it to the boat the dragonfly freed itself and flew away.
***
Worn out garden gloves are great for berry picking. I cut the fingertips off so I can get a good grip on the berry. Keeps my hands from getting all scratched up.
***
I was on the phone with my sister, Melanie, cradling the landline receiver between my head and my shoulder while I cleaned the Golden Oyster mushrooms I had picked that morning. All of a sudden, the receiver slipped out of my grip and slid into the water. Oh no! I grabbed it. No connection. I texted her with my computer Google Voice account to tell her what happened. “Take the phone apart and dry it with the hairdryer,” she instructed me. Well, what choice did I have? I just couldn’t imagine it would work, but Melanie can fix anything. I took the battery out, then pried the two parts of the phone apart and got a good look inside. Interesting. I’d never looked inside a receiver, before. Hair dryer on low, I spent several minutes drying the innards. When it seemed to be dry, I put the whole thing back together, and pressed “Talk.” Dial tone! I called Melanie, and we were able to talk, but she said she couldn’t hear me very well. I took the phone apart, again, and put it out in the sun. A little later, I put the phone together and called her. This time she heard me loud and clear. And that is why, Husband, you noticed that the receiver had been pulled apart, as I hadn’t snapped it together all the way. Amazing the things you find out when you read the paper.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.