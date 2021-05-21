Close to Home: Short shorts first installment

When did I first look at my mom’s hands and think, “She has old hands?” Perhaps it was the year my parents moved from their home in Green Bay to a rustic cabin in northern Wisconsin, away from the house they had built 38 years before, in a neighborhood full of young families. At the time it was the last house on the block, with ample fields beyond for children to run and play in. By the time they moved, the street had been put through, lined with houses occupied by people they didn’t know. Most of their old neighbors had moved away. It was their turn to go, the first time they had done something radically different from the life I had watched them live. Maybe it was the first time I really looked at my mother. She was just two years older than I am, now. I look at my hands. My veins are pronounced. I grasp one hand with the other, and feel hands that are hard and strong. I have old hands.