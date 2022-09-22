Close to Home: Short Shorts third installment

Frog on a hot tin roof! I heard a thump and looked up in time to see a tree frog take a flying leap off the garage roof onto the graveled driveway, below. It didn’t move from the place it landed, perhaps assessing the damage it might have made to its tiny feet. The sticky, gray frog let me pick it up and tuck it safely into the shade of my day lilies. Where it jumped from to get to the roof is a mystery, but in the 90-degree weather, it is no mystery why it immediately jumped off. Wow! Spiderman! Or maybe more like Tolkien’s Gollum, leaping from rock to rock.

***

A friend of mine witnessed something that’s too lovely to keep all to myself. Driving down a country road, she glanced at an open field to see two hen turkeys surrounded by a group of turkey poults. In the midst of the wild fowl, stood a fawn, who seemed to enjoy the company of its little feathered friends. Something right out of an old, animated Disney movie.

***

Running shoes on, I started down the hill from my house. There was the usual rabbit, still and staring, but it looked different, somehow. It was on a pile of fur. I stopped to watch. Then I saw a little paw stretch, and a white tummy turn skyward. A baby! My friendly rabbit was nursing her baby! I carefully walked around her, and there was another, and another. Three furry baby bunnies on their backs. I didn’t hear the slurp, slurp, slurp, but I could just imagine that lovely sound, and the stream of milk running down their little chins. Then, out popped one, two, three. Mama and babies hopped away to hide behind the pickup truck.

***

One day earlier this first full week of September, I thought to myself that with all the does and fawns I see in the early morning during my quick out and back in running shoes, I had never seen fawns nursing. The very next day as I neared the road, about to leave my driveway, I cast a quick glance to the left and couldn’t believe my eyes. There were twin fawns, little heads tucked underneath their standing mother, getting a drink of milk! Sure pays to get up early.

***

Speaking of deer — they don’t seem to have any fear of us as they stand under our crabapple tree, eating all the windfalls.

***

Not everything in nature is so lovely. I’ve had a couple run-ins with ground wasps and hornets this summer, but none as painful as the one I had half an hour ago. I was in my front flower garden, digging weeds. I stomped my foot down on the shovel to dig one of those bitternut hickories that has a taproot that goes to China, I think. Ground wasps were on me in an instant, chasing me into the house, but not before I incurred at least 10 stings. Ouch.

***

There are a few Golden Oyster mushrooms out there, yet. My freezer is full of little containers of well-cooked Pheasant Back and Golden Oysters, so I won’t pick them, anymore this year. We use them in scrambled eggs, spaghetti sauce, and on pizza. I found only enough Chanterelles for us to saute’ and eat on crackers. These days I’m finding Indigo Milkcap mushrooms under some of my white pines. Deep fried in batter and dipped in a spicy sour cream sauce, they are as gourmet as any hors d’oeuvre you’d find in a fancy restaurant.

***

Two years ago right around this time, a new kind of mushroom raised their interesting heads. By the time I positively identified them as Honey Mushrooms, they were done fruiting for the year. Maybe it was too dry last year, as there weren’t any to be found. I’m keeping my eye out for them again this year. My mushroom book says they fruit throughout the fall. As always, I never pick, cook, and eat a mushroom I cannot positively identify, and I only eat a tiny bit at first, to see how well my constitution likes them.

***

Long walk in a warm rain the other day, one of my favorite things to do. Ahead of me was a frothing, golden puddle. As I neared, a burst of goldfinches flew into the trees.

***

Human beings are a part of nature, too. Nature is cited in many ways to show our eternal value. This one comes from the book of Matthew. “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care…. So don’t be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows.”