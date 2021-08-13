Close to Home: Slipcover project improves camper

In my high school days I learned the basics of sewing in Home Economics class, which we glibly called Home Ec. I learned how to read a pattern and adjust it for my size, and how to use a sewing machine. I got plenty of practice at home. The girls in our traveling church choir had new, matching dresses every year, which we made ourselves. Making our own clothes didn’t cost much at the time. New patterns now are pricey and so is material, especially when compared to the pittance I pay for clothes at secondhand stores and thrift shops.

I remembered reading in one of Pearl Swiggum’s later columns that she made quilts out of old blue jeans. She wrote that people began to send her their old jeans, so she had a ready supply of denim. Hmmm, what a great idea! I had a pile, too, having saved the backs of old blue jeans since I moved here in 1984, and had a good stash. Little did I know that if I hadn’t used countless spools of thread to mend holes in the knees, I could have sent the kids to college on the money I might have made on all those well-worn denims. They are quite the fashion statement these days. Oh well, I am not a visionary.