Close to Home: Slipcover project improves camper

Years ago, Dave bought an old camper, the kind you see on the back of a pickup truck. It had seen many good times before Dave got his hands on it, and having paid a mere $850, he got his money’s worth. He spent many hours making it useable, replacing the plywood under the roof, turning the non-working refrigerator into an ice box, and fixing the lights so they work, again. The heater didn’t work, but heat from the little gas burner on the stove was enough to warm him while he made coffee in the morning, while ignoring the warning on the wall, “It is not safe to use cooking appliances for comfort heating.” But he did follow the instruction to always open the roof vent and a window. The old camper was a step up from sleeping in the bed of the pickup when he went hunting out west.
Dave made a couple more improvements to the camper when I entered the picture. He hooked up my little solar panel to the side of the camper, which now charges the battery for lights. He also installed a 12-volt power supply for my computer so I can write in style when I accompany him on hunting trips. He bought a little gas heater which does a better and safer job than the burner on the stove.
I did a little renovation, myself. The camper cushions were full of holes, and probably had never been washed. I brought their measurements to a seasoned seamstress. To cover them would cost about the same price Dave paid for the camper. What to do? I decided to make slipcovers for them. New material is expensive, and I would need a lot of material.
In my high school days I learned the basics of sewing in Home Economics class, which we glibly called Home Ec. I learned how to read a pattern and adjust it for my size, and how to use a sewing machine. I got plenty of practice at home. The girls in our traveling church choir had new, matching dresses every year, which we made ourselves. Making our own clothes didn’t cost much at the time. New patterns now are pricey and so is material, especially when compared to the pittance I pay for clothes at secondhand stores and thrift shops.
I remembered reading in one of Pearl Swiggum’s later columns that she made quilts out of old blue jeans. She wrote that people began to send her their old jeans, so she had a ready supply of denim. Hmmm, what a great idea! I had a pile, too, having saved the backs of old blue jeans since I moved here in 1984, and had a good stash. Little did I know that if I hadn’t used countless spools of thread to mend holes in the knees, I could have sent the kids to college on the money I might have made on all those well-worn denims. They are quite the fashion statement these days. Oh well, I am not a visionary.
I wanted to surprise Dave with the slipcovers. Hunting season is a great time to do anything secret around here, as he is usually too distracted to notice anything unusual or to care about what I am up to. I do my sewing in the orange room, Joey’s former bedroom, which we had painted “Mango Tango,” per his request. The walls are very retro, matching the color of some of the clothes I made back in my high school sewing days. A good place for a secret project. I laid strips of faded denim out on the floor, cut them straight, pinned them, and one strip at a time, sewed them into large pieces of cloth. Then came the part that took some real thinking. I had no pattern, just an idea about how to make a sort of large slipcover pillowcase for each cushion.
I sneaked one cushion upstairs at a time and began. Looking back, I have no idea how I managed to accomplish such an arduous task. I had to rip out seams from time to time, then re-sew them to get them right. Dave did come up occasionally, in between long stints in a tree stand, to bang on the locked door. “What are you doing?” “Go away — it’s a secret!” Since he wasn’t using the camper, I could put each finished cushion back in its place and grab the next one without him ever finding out. It was fun.
My last piece was a pillow which screwed onto a short wall. Before sewing the denim onto the pillow, I bought an embroidery pattern and ironed three pictures on it — one of a majestic white tail buck, one of a jumping trout, and one of a camping tent with a fishing pole, a wicker creel, and a little pond. I enjoy embroidery and hadn’t done it in some time. It was pure pleasure, embroidering that pillow cover.
Dave was surprised and pleased with the finished product. I told him this was his Christmas present, and that for all the time it took, this gift was good for several years of Christmases.
We don’t camp just to get away from it all — we already are away from it all, back here in the woods. But when we do need a place to lay our heads when we venture out, it sure is nice to wake up in a dry camper instead of a damp tent. My sister Patty sent me a groovy T-shirt she found while volunteering at her local Salvation Army thrift shop. On it is a picture of a little, round, pull-behind camper. The words Peace and Love, with flowers and a peace sign in pink and light green adorn the sides. The words on the shirt say it all. “Life Rocks When Your Home Rolls.”
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.