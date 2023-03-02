“I’m wearing second-hand hats, second-hand clothes, that’s why they call me Secondhand Rose.” And so goes the song, popularized by singer and film actress Fanny Brice in the early 1900s, then later, by Barbara Streisand in the movie, “Funny Girl.”

I can relate. Coming from a large family, it made economic and every other kind of sense to pass clothes down from one child to the next. Unfortunately for me, my older sister was much slimmer than I was, so her clothes didn’t fit me. My Aunt Debbie, seven years older than I, and clothed by my grandmother with a grandmother’s sense of style, was more my size, only taller. After a few alterations by my mom, I was all set, although the styles weren’t anything like the clothing the girls I went to school with wore. Poor, frumpy me.

“Stuff in our apartment came from father’s store. Even clothes I’m wearing, someone wore before.” That was my dad ‘to a T.’ Dad was a salesman by trade and could find a deal on virtually anything. He bought and sold every kind of household item there was, mostly items on closeouts that no one bought that season. He even got deals on last year’s fashions.

I well remember fifth grade, when big, fluffy, fake fur hats with a long tie on each side, fluff ball at the end were all the rage. I wanted one in the worst way, but no such hat was under the Christmas tree that year. The next year, though, there was a hat under the tree. It was big and fluffy, but it wasn’t the beautiful white kind I so coveted. It was burnt orange. I’m not sure I was able to hide my horror and disappointment when I opened my present. Dad got it on a closeout, I’m sure. He tried, he really did.

When I was old enough to have paid employment, I bought clothes or material to make clothes, more to my own taste, to supplement my aunt’s and my dad’s offerings. It wasn’t long before I realized just how expensive new clothes could be, so I frequented neighborhood rummage sales, and happily accepted hand-me-arounds from friends my age, clothes they no longer wanted.

Variations on the above kept me clothed throughout my young motherhood. I well remember the faded maternity smocks given to me by my sister after her five children were born, clothes she had received from someone else, already well-used. My children, too, benefited from the almost-new clothes gifted to us by cousins, just a few years older.

Fast forward to my first job outside the home since my children were small, an office job, where I needed nice outfits five days a week. And that’s really the subject of this column.

Along with the thrift shops that have been around for decades which benefit from clothes donated by folks who clean out their closets now and then, I shopped at consignment shops that take in lightly worn, brand name clothing. I never had a problem finding suit jackets, blouses and slacks, dresses, and shoes stylish enough to wear to my 8:00-4:30 job.

One local shop I frequent, Second Time Around, has really expanded its offerings in recent years. Besides women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing and footwear, you will find housewares, decorative items that change with the seasons, select books and DVDs, jewelry, toys, furniture, and so much more. I have two suitcases I purchased there. I found a table and chairs at Vinhost vintage shop a few doors down, for what I consider a great deal.

These shops are just two of many businesses in Viroqua’s downtown. As with all businesses, there is overhead — rent, utilities, employee payroll, etc. I learned something recently that really surprised me. Julie, proprietor of Second Time Around, told me that when someone pays with a credit card, 3 percent of that purchase is paid to the credit card company. Doesn’t sound like much until you do a little bit of math. For a business that brings in $1,000 a day, six days a week, for example, that tiny 3 percent becomes $8,640 per year. That’s starting to look like some real money. Really cuts into the bottom line for a small business.

Smart shopping not only means getting the best product for the best price. It also means shopping locally using cash or check, rather than a credit card, whenever possible. Instead of considering it an antiquated way to pay for your purchases, you could consider it Retro!

Over the almost-40 years I’ve lived here, I’ve seen many businesses come and go, some after only one season. Along with a handful of longtime, well-established businesses, Viroqua’s downtown hosts an abundance of eateries, specialty shops and boutiques. Smart shopping will help keep these businesses thriving, and you well-clothed and fed for years to come.