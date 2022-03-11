Close to Home: Snowshoe race offers winter fun

What do you do when your trip to sunny California to see loved ones is cancelled due to the Omicron surge? Enter a snowshoe race, of course! I began to snowshoe in earnest after committing to the Book Across the Bay snowshoe/skate ski/classic ski race, last month, from Ashland to Washburn, across the Chequamegon Bay.

I was nervous. I usually did my training runs in early afternoon on familiar trails, up and down our hills, with animal tracks and trees for diversion and interest. The race was at night on a dark, frigid plane. I would be surrounded — if I wasn’t left completely in the dusty snow by faster racers — by snowshoers and skiers.

Up until I began to train, I would often snowshoe with my hands behind my back in a sort of saunter. This had to end. I needed to use my arms to propel me forward. Wearing my timing watch, I expanded my 40-minute route by five minutes each time I went out, trudging around a field more than once, taking a loop twice, then three times. By race day I had worked up to a steady, fast course of 1 ½ hours. I was ready!

I met my niece Jeannette, and her friend Meaghan who drove up from St. Louis, at our Airbnb in rural Washburn. Both had done this race before. What made it especially meaningful for me is that my great-grandparents, Simon and Stella Schultz, German and Polish immigrants, had lived in Washburn, where they raised 17 children. I have history there.

At the Airbnb, we watched the trail-groomers through the large window facing the Chequamegon Bay. The race would go right past our cabin. We checked our lists, gathering supplies like ibuprofen, gum, lip balm, chocolate, power drinks, hats, gloves, layers for arms and legs, snowshoes, to the theme from the movie, “Chariots of Fire.” Meaghan drove us to the Thompson’s West End Park in Washburn where we picked up our number. We hopped a shuttle bus to the Maslowski Beach in Ashland where the race would begin.

We stood in a huge warming tent, shoulder-to-shoulder with snowshoers and skiers, trying to stay warm, out of the biting wind. I was amazed by all the people standing around outside. Even with the huge bonfire, I couldn’t imagine that they were staying warm. We had a long wait, over an hour, during which time my feet did what they always do when I’m not moving — became ice-cold. Shortly before 6:00 we made our way to the start. Despite two layers on my legs, consisting of long underwear and my vintage red and black wool hunting pants, and four layers on top, I was shivering.

Jeannette’s goal was to beat her time from her last race. She chose Wave 1 for competitive racers. I have learned over my short career of racing, that I do like to win, but I didn’t want to get in the way of REALLY FAST RACERS. I chose Wave 3, as did Meaghan. Six o’clock sharp the alarm sounded, and Jeannette was off! Five minutes later, Wave 2 racers took off, then Meaghan and I responded to the alarm, launching ourselves onto the wide expanse of snow-covered ice.

I’ve never been fond of the metric system, never able to get my brain around it since it was introduced to me in the sixth grade. I guess that’s why I didn’t major in science. I can visualize a mile, but not a kilometer. Book Across the Bay is a 10K. That’s 6.2 miles. I was 40 the last time I attempted a 10K, and that was a summer foot race.

As darkness fell, the 1,000 luminaries made of ice and candles began to shine, lining our trail from start to finish. Trudging along in a slow, steady jog, I found that each kilometer was marked with a bonfire, a port-a-potty, and a drink table monitored by a boisterous team of volunteers. My racing motto is, “Always finish, never stop.” No way was I going to join the skiers and snowshoers who were out more for camaraderie than for competition. They stopped at each marked kilometer, took photos, had something to drink, then set off, again.

The temperature was 12 degrees with winds up to 15 mph, making it feel well below zero. Wind gusts of 21 mph pushed at our backs. I don’t know if it helped my speed, but I was grateful I wasn’t racing into it! I even broke into a sweat, and wished I could stop and take off one layer.

I knew that if I slowed to a walk even once, I’d do it again and again, so I kept up my jog, even though it was uncomfortable, using each luminary shining ahead as a mini goal, and each bonfire to mark one kilometer closer to the finish. Bill Murray’s character Bob’s mantra, “I feel good… I feel great…I feel wonderful….” ran through my head, keeping me going, helping me to keep my pace. I was about three kilometers to the finish when I heard a kid’s voice, “Don’t you find that squeak annoying?” I hadn’t even noticed that squeak, the sound my snowshoes make when it’s really cold out. I found his comment funny, but I was concentrating so hard on my goal, I couldn’t even smile.

There, ahead was the FINISH banner. Just a few more steps…. and I was across! I staggered to a hay bale, sat to take off my snowshoes, then went into a little tent that looked warm and inviting. Numbers on a monitor scrolled through the classic ski, skate ski, and snowshoe statistics, listing times for each category. There it was, women, 40-49, Jeannette took first place, and Meaghan, just in, took fourth! Then 50s, then 60-69…. I took first place! And I beat my own goal by nine minutes. We found each other and celebrated with something cold and delicious to drink.

Despite all my fears, Book Across the Bay was a lot of fun. And winning was icing on the really cold cake.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

