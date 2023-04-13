Why is there Something rather than Nothing? A friend of ours posed that question last week. He had come over to help take down a huge white pine that loomed dangerously near one of our outbuildings. He was on the truck-end of the project, backing up, holding the cable tight which Dave had secured high up in the dying tree. After days of study and hours of preparation, the actual taking down took only a matter of minutes. I was more than a little relieved that we’d have this help. I have been the driver in the past and was only too glad to pass that responsibility onto someone else. My job was to watch the tree as Dave’s cut neared the notch and to wave my arms so our driver would know when to step on the gas and go! When it fell, the tree didn’t make the slow descent in the direction we’d planned, but snapped and fell toward the building, with only tips of a branch grazing a gutter, thanks to our driver’s quick reflexes and heavy foot on the gas pedal.

His question was written on a note pad I had titled, “The Toilet Papers.” The notepad is attached to a clipboard hanging on a nail in our old privy, which said driver retired to after the tree was down and he had spent an hour cutting limbs for me to drag. He was gone so long that I wondered if he was ill. Not to worry. He had spent his time away writing silly jokes, and then that question. It must have been working on my subconscious, for a few nights later, having been awakened by a rumble of thunder and rain hitting the roof, I had — or it seemed more like I was given — the answer.

You know how it is with your friendships, especially with those closest to you. You love your friends, your children, your spouse. You know you do, but most often, that love is more knowledge than feeling. Oh sure, when you first fall in love, whether with your spouse or your new baby, all the world looks new and different. That tickly feeling in your insides tells you that something wonderful has happened. What greater happiness could there possibly be? But over time, the feeling warms to the understanding, the faith, that the love still holds even when life gets hard and things might not be going so well.

On that stormy night, listening to the thunder, enjoying the power of it, came an unbidden presence, a loving sort of Presence. So rare in my life, after days and years of praying, do I have a feeling like that, like that first falling in love. And with that feeling was an answer. You know how an idea can come to you as one complete impression? With this Presence, a thought came to me, but it’s going to take a few words to get it down on this piece of paper.

Why does an artist paint or draw or sculpt? Why does a craftsman make a piece of furniture, or does a glassblower make that perfect glass vase? Why? You create, too. I know you do. You enjoy cooking your own version of a gourmet meal, or you grow flowers or vegetables, or you sew or decorate or write or weld or build — there is something that you do to create. Everyone does this.

Last week, before this whole episode, I watched my go-to film, my pick-me-up, the one thing that after days-upon-unsettling-days, brings me back to myself. In the movie, “Babette’s Feast” are beauty and faith and love and art. That movie holds the answer to my question, “Why does an artist paint or draw or sculpt — why create?” It isn’t because the world needs another work of art. It’s because the need to create is one way we are made in another Artist’s Image. It’s one of many manifestations of love. And that movie also holds the answer to my friend’s question, “Why is there Something rather than Nothing?”

Love needs to create. That Presence I talked about a few paragraphs ago settled deeply into me that night. With it came the knowledge that I am here because Someone has so much love that creating is this Someone’s only option, and I am part of that Creation. The thunder rolling, the dainty, white snowdrops nodding their heads in my flower gardens as the breeze tickles them….the robins, our faithful harbingers of spring, always new, even though they’ve been a part of every spring of our lives— all creations— all here because creating is the Great Artist’s act of Love.

In this Easter Season, 50 more days, ending at Pentecost, Christians celebrate the Ultimate Act of Love. We are Works of Art. I am here, you are here, because of Love.

Love is why there is Something rather than Nothing. How does it feel to read that? How does it feel to know that? Remember that truth when you are feeling defeated and down, when times are hard. Remember that you are loved.