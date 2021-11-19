Close to Home: Something to be thankful for

I was ready for a rare date at a favorite local restaurant, feeling thankful for a husband who understands my need for beauty. For a dinner date this means a dress shirt and dress pants for him, a dress for me, the kind that is much too fancy for church. He doesn’t really care for that kind of stuff, but he knows that the beauty of a dinner out is important to me. Sometimes my hair turns out the way I like it, and this evening was one of those times (there are many women who will appreciate this statement). I expected Dave soon, as darkness was falling. He had been bow hunting all afternoon. It was dark when he came in. “Can you do something for me?” “Sure,” I said. “Can we go out to dinner tomorrow night? I got a buck, and I need you to help me drag it out.”

Well, why not? “Give me a couple minutes.” So much for the perfect hairdo. Being an accomplished quick-change artist, I was walking alongside him in record time. The moon was full, casting shadows around us as I followed Dave up the hill behind the sugar shack, using trees to pull myself along. Always a faster climber than I, Dave stopped from time to time to let me catch up, then off we went again. I felt the frustration of the little child whose parent would stop and wait, getting a short rest while his child caught up, and then setting off again, the child scurrying along to keep up, not getting any rest at all. We were headed toward the double stand on the ridgetop. Dave said that the buck hadn’t gone far before it dropped.

We made our way through a clearing, then back into the woods. There in front of me was by far the biggest deer I had ever seen. It wasn’t the rack so much, although it was wide, and the nine points were long. It was his neck that was impressive. It was nearly as thick as his long body. At a loss for words, (much like St. Peter, who always managed to come up with something just to fill the silence) I said, “You really messed up his sex life.” Ha Ha. But I was deeply moved. This animal which had so recently moved silently through the trees, was now lying dead in front of me, its open eyes staring blankly. Dave, too, just sat next to it, hand on its side.

Then, “Hold the leg this way while I field dress it,” he instructed me. Nice euphemism for what he was about to do. I never can watch while he plunges in the knife, so I turned away and stared into the shadows. I could hear the gurgling of the guts as Dave reached his arm into the steaming entrails and pulled. He grunted with the exertion. There was so much. I directed my thinking to where we would drag the deer.

Dave initially thought we would drag it through the woods, down the hill to our homestead, the way we had walked up. I was thinking that it would be simpler to head toward an old tractor road the kids had dubbed Hickory Hill decades ago. We had used it as a sledding hill for years, taking its twists and turns with our racing sleds. I tried it once, before I ever had children to leave behind, should I die in the attempt. I started halfway up where The Loop begins, hunkered low, and tried to keep my wits, gripping the steering wheel hard as the sled careened down the hill, my long pigtails flying. I neared the bottom at breakneck speed and lost my nerve, bailing out and rolling into the snow. The sled went in the other direction, down, over the bank. All sledding on that road came to an end the year Joey broke his leg. That incident initiated The Year from Hell, a story for another day.

Dave seemed to have read my mind and suggested I get our small tractor while he dragged the deer to the road. I did, and he did. When I arrived with the tractor to where he was standing and turned it around to face downhill, Dave told me that it was an easy drag down slope through the woods on the thick mat of frosty leaves. He pulled the buck’s beautiful head, heavy with antlers, up off the ground and tied it tight. I drove, headlights cutting into the darkness, Dave following, down the trail and across the yard to the shed. He pulled the deer up as high as it could go, spreading its legs with a gambrel hook so it would cool faster. This gorgeous, heavy creature was so long that his nose didn’t even come off the ground. Then he weighed it — 234 pounds. “I’ll go make supper.” Dave stayed behind for a long time.

I don’t remember what I put together for our supper that night. I don’t remember our dinner date the next evening. What I do remember is that my husband not only wanted my help, but he enjoyed the time we spent together. From a YouTube podcast I listened to recently, I learned something that should be obvious, as it’s simple common sense. A good way to create and maintain a friendship is to have a shared sense of purpose, to accomplish something together. That is what we did that night. That is what we do when we go out for a fancy dinner. That is something to be thankful for.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

