Close to Home: 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'

Imogene, Ralph, Leroy, Claude, Ollie, and Gladys Herdman are the main characters in “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” written by Barbara Peterson. Whoever happens to be visiting us during the Christmas season gets to participate in the reading of this little paperback, cover-to-cover.

The first time I read the book I fell in love with the naughty ne’er-do-wells who accidentally set fire to an old toolhouse when Leroy’s Young Einstein chemistry set blows up, then eat all the doughnuts a nearby diner provided for the volunteer firefighters. Their pet cat is so ferocious, some claimed it was a bobcat caught in the mountains. The kids in their grade at school try to stay away from them for fear of being punched. I felt as though I already knew these children, then realized that in a way I had met them before, in the form of a family who lived next door to me decades ago. For this telling, I’ve changed their names.

My first encounter with the Keller family was being awakened at midnight by a piercing scream outside my open window. Then shouting, “I’m not going to that (BLEEP) school anymore!” “Get in here! LeeAnn!” The next day I saw a small boy and girl sitting on Beth my housemate’s car, wiggling the antenna back and forth. I went outside only to find them gone, the antenna still swinging. A little later I found them playing in the garage. I tried to be nice when I told them to please stay out. The third day, one of Beth’s tires was flat. We found a twig jammed in the air valve. We suspected it was our little neighbors. Then we stopped receiving our newspaper. It wasn’t on the front porch where it had been thrown every day since we subscribed. One day later that week I went to the back door to find a tall, scrawny girl with long, scraggly red hair. She told me that her name was Crystal, the oldest of the three children next door. She handed me a newspaper. “We read it, already,” she said. “Oh,” I said as I took the paper. I was too taken aback to say anything more.

Their yard was all bumps and holes, with only little patches of grass here and there, and was filled with junk. Broken toys, boards filled with nails, an old refrigerator, and five worn out bicycles were strewn across what should have been a lawn. They didn’t have a car. Mrs. Keller used one of the rickety bikes to pedal her full laundry basket down the road to the laundromat.

My three housemates and I lived in a drab student-housing house which we tried to spruce up by hanging plants on every available nail left by previous occupants to cover our water-stained walls. More plants lined the windowsills. A large wall-hanging of a beautiful orange flower brightened up the dingy living room. Shabby as it was, I felt fortunate to have a place to live in. I had warm clothes and enough to eat. I decided to share some of my good fortune with the kids next door.

One afternoon later that week when Crystal came to the door with our newspaper, I invited her in for hot chocolate and cookies. She sat in the kitchen chair, her eyes roaming around the room, greedily taking everything in. LeeAnn came to find her, making herself right at home, walking through the house, commenting on how “pretty” everything was. I wondered if she had ever come this close to what she might have considered luxury.

On Halloween night I had a party for all the neighborhood children. There were girls LeeAnn’s age, but they didn’t seem to know her. They kept away from LeeAnn and Crystal and their brother, Bradley. They whispered secrets to one another and glanced at the three outcasts, giggling nervous giggles. I was glad when they left early.

The next week I saw my three neighbors, each with one fist full of candy, and the other fist holding an ice cream bar. I watched them gobble down the treats until there was nothing left. They told me about going to the movies and the Haunted House, and other entertainments that were extravagant for me, a college student on a tight budget. “Mom just got her check,” LeeAnn explained. I didn’t think Mrs. Keller had a job. I was sure that Mr. Keller didn’t. I often saw him coming and going on his bicycle at all hours of the day. Whatever its source, when money was available, it was spent on what I considered luxuries. Then the money was gone, the children, still hat-less and mitten-less, went without for another month.

The rest of that school year I saw them in between classes and study sessions and my job busing tables in the school café. Sometimes we had cookies and cocoa. Sometimes we talked about their homework. Then I graduated and moved away. I rarely thought about them, until I read “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.”

The book’s naughty heroes somehow get all the main parts in the church’s annual Christmas pageant. Imogene and Ralph, portraying Mary and Joseph, stumble up the aisle of the darkened church, looking more like refugees we might see on the evening news than the polished Holy Family we see in our tabletop creches. The Three Wise Men, Ollie, Leroy, and Claude, bring the ham given to the family by the church’s charitable works committee to give as a gift to the baby Jesus, worth more to them than the bath salt jars that were supposed to look like gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Gladys with her cockeyed angel’s wings and dirty sneakers portrays the Angel of the Lord, belting out with more gusto than any previous pageant angel ever had, “Hey! Unto you a child is born!” By the end of the pageant and of the book, after one comical slip-up after another, this little family, and maybe even the congregation, understands Christmas for the first time.

I’ve often wondered what happened to my little next-door neighbors, contemporaries of our 1970s storybook family, The Herdmans. They all come together in my mind, and I feel as though I get to visit with them each December, imagining a happy ending for their family, too.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

