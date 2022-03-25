Close to Home: The sweetness of the season

In the Spring a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of maple syrup. No, that’s not how Tennyson’s poem goes. Isn’t it “thoughts of love?” Yes, that’s it, but the love is thwarted by a father’s command, and she marries someone else. Maple syrup season, however, always ends sweetly.

Well, a YouTube video has just confirmed it for me. That lovely song I have been hearing lately is the male cardinal’s mating call. That song always puts a little spring in my step. Feels like winter is about to end.

March 6, 2022. While on an afternoon walk on this day, I was busy watching the river which had risen to the top of its banks and also watching for the winter’s supply of aluminum cans, when a familiar song worked its way into my consciousness. No kidding! The red winged blackbirds are back! There they were, a whole flock of them in the trees above my head. It’s true. The calendar doesn’t officially say it, but for me, spring is here.

March 8. And my first robin sighting!

We have 101 buckets and pails of many sizes and colors, hanging from the mostly soft maples in our sugarbush. And now the sap is flowing.

Doesn’t seem fitting to write about something this lovely when so many are suffering. According to the BBC, over 3 million people have left their homeland, fleeing for their lives. The latest report I read states, “The UN’s High Commission for Refugees estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need assistance.” Time to do something. The following are a couple of ideas I am working on. Maybe you have come up with some more.

I have just come into possession of a box of never-used T-shirts, golf shirts, caps, and buttons with the Citizens United Against Low-level Flights logo on them. For a donation of $25 for a shirt, $12 for a hat, and $5 for a button, you can have a piece of history. Proceeds will be donated to Catholic Relief Services (crs.org) for the Ukrainian refugees. And this is so cool—an anonymous donor will match all monies made from the sale of these items up to $1,000. Shirts, hats, and buttons are now displayed at the Kickapoo Exchange Natural Food Co-op in Gays Mills and can be purchased there.

Chalice of Mercy, founded by Ukrainian-born Valentyna Pavsyukova in 2007, is collecting clothing, food, and medical supplies to transported across the Ukrainian border. The Diocese of La Crosse (https://diolc.org/social-concerns/) is assisting with this effort. The diocese website has lists of collection points as well as lists of the specific items needed. Not far from where I live, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Richland Center has collections boxes just waiting to be filled. You can also contribute financially.

I heard of another organization on a public radio talk show the other day while driving to deliver a T-shirt, which is what gave me this idea in the first place. Razom (together” in Ukrainian) is taking donations (razomforukraine.org).

The Red Cross is there (https://www.redcross.org/about-us/news-and-events/news/2022/ukraine-red-cross-delivers-aid-to-families.html)

From their website, “Samaritan’s Purse is responding to growing needs in Eastern Europe as fighting escalates in Ukraine. Millions of refugees have fled to nearby countries; millions more are displaced within Ukraine. We have Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) members on the ground in Ukraine [medical and more], Poland [logistics], and Moldova [medical and food]. Among our efforts, we’re operating a nearly 60-bed Emergency Field Hospital on the outskirts of Lviv, Ukraine. “(samaritanspurse.org)

Google will match your gift to the UN Refugee Agency, UNICEF, and to the UN World Food Programme.

Check out one of these, or your favorite charity to see what they are doing in this effort. The needs are ongoing, so there is time for all the help you can offer.

To paraphrase a bit of wisdom from my new friend, “Wake up in the morning and do the next right thing.”

And about all the lovely sights and sounds around you— giving assistance to those in need is a tried-and-true prescription for enjoying the sweetness of the season.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

