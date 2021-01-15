Close to Home: The things one learns, living in the woods

You might not want to read this while you are eating.

My husband, Dave, and I were in the kitchen — he boiling venison sausage made by one of our local meat markets, I putting a salad together. I walked toward the table. “Ugh! What is THAT?”

On the floor was a squished camel cricket, with a thin, black string moving back and forth over the top of it. How did it get in here, and who stepped on it? I told Dave that it must have come in on his boot. “ME?! What about YOU?” I told him that I swept the floor after I brought firewood in for the evening. It must have been him. We do have a problem with camel crickets. They appear in the cellar and the laundry room mostly, and from time to time in the living room and kitchen. I think they came in with elm firewood years ago. I’ve seen them in the woods when I’ve been cutting, under elm bark. But what was that black string?

Dave took a video of the wiggling creature with his cellphone, and texted it to my son, Mr. Science. Dan fired a text right back. “Horsehair worm. They usually drive the cricket into the water, where it drowns itself. This life stage of the worm is supposed to be aquatic. I guess it couldn’t find any water to jump into. I’ve never seen one emerge before. Gives me the creeps.” It gave me the creeps, too.