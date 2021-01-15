Close to Home: The things one learns, living in the woods

You might not want to read this while you are eating.
My husband, Dave, and I were in the kitchen — he boiling venison sausage made by one of our local meat markets, I putting a salad together. I walked toward the table. “Ugh! What is THAT?”
On the floor was a squished camel cricket, with a thin, black string moving back and forth over the top of it. How did it get in here, and who stepped on it? I told Dave that it must have come in on his boot. “ME?! What about YOU?” I told him that I swept the floor after I brought firewood in for the evening. It must have been him. We do have a problem with camel crickets. They appear in the cellar and the laundry room mostly, and from time to time in the living room and kitchen. I think they came in with elm firewood years ago. I’ve seen them in the woods when I’ve been cutting, under elm bark. But what was that black string?
Dave took a video of the wiggling creature with his cellphone, and texted it to my son, Mr. Science. Dan fired a text right back. “Horsehair worm. They usually drive the cricket into the water, where it drowns itself. This life stage of the worm is supposed to be aquatic. I guess it couldn’t find any water to jump into. I’ve never seen one emerge before. Gives me the creeps.” It gave me the creeps, too.
I did a Google search while Dave proceeded to text the video of the dead camel cricket with the wriggling horsehair worm to his favorite texting buddies. The horsehair worm is the common name for Nematomorpha, also referred to as Gordian worm, stemming from the fact that the worm can tie itself in knots. Our cricket was the host for this wiggling string, which infected it and acted on its brain. According to Wikipedia, the cricket would then be compelled to seek water where it would drown itself, having then returned the worm to water. In the case of our cricket, there was no water within reach on the kitchen floor, so it died there. The horsehair worm emerged, giving us that gruesome visual. I had no idea why this was happening in my kitchen, and at this point, I didn’t care.
“Want to see the video?” Dave offered. “No! Can I get rid of it, now?” I got a paper towel, scooped it up, and threw it into the wood stove.
The things one learns, living in the woods.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.