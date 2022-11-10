Close to Home: There's just something about those Packers

Trounced. What a word! It means to be defeated by a large margin. That would describe the latest contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills. That makes four losses in a row. Let’s hope it isn’t a trend, and they triumph over the Detroit Lions on November 6 (my column deadline is the 3rd). It’s happened before. As noted in PackersHistory.com, the years between Bart Starr’s retirement and the advent of Brett Favre were referred to as The Lean Years. Yet even when they lose big, there are a lot of us who will agree, there’s just something about those Packers.

My parents moved to Green Bay in 1959, the year coach Vince Lombardi arrived. I arrived that year, too. Two years earlier, New City Stadium was built just a couple city blocks from the neighborhood where I would grow up. This brand-new facility replaced the outdated City Stadium, which stood behind East High School on the other side of town. In August 1965, New City Stadium was renamed Lambeau Field in honor of Packers founder and former head coach, Curly Lambeau, who had died two months earlier.

In my neighborhood in the late 1960s, game day atmosphere was electric! Parked cars lined both sides of our usually quiet dead end street, now filled with people walking past our house and across the open field toward the stadium. By the time I was old enough to remember, my dad had purchased several empty lots across the street from our house and set up his cadre of children to work as hawkers, filling up the lots with cars.

My family had a friendly competition with our neighbors, the Krieschers. Carol, Karen, and their older brothers Larry and Ronny twirled their sticks and shouted, “Parking, $1.00!” to fill their easily accessed flat lots at the end of our road. Our lots were harder to access — cars had to drive up and over a curb — and our field was bumpy, so we shouted, sticks twirling, “Parking, 50 cents!” By game time, both our lots were full.

My mother remembers the first fall we lived in our new house, the last house on the block. She was trying to get the grass to grow, but Packer fans routinely cut across the corner of our lawn to take a shortcut to the stadium. She put up a sprinkler to water the grass and to discourage this practice. Even so, she watched one fall day as a man, not to be deterred, picked up his date and carried her through the water, and across our lawn.

Packer games then as now, were venues for making business deals. I can still see in my mind’s eye, fancy ladies in their short fur coats, pantyhose, and spike heeled boots, walking daintily beside their well-dressed husbands, making their way to the game. Maybe it was a great business move for the men, but just imagine how cold the women were when temperatures began to drop.

When the game started, sounds of cheering crowds and referees’ calls echoed into our backyards, inspiring us to play a game of our own. Carol, the older Kriescher girl, was our coach, teaching her class of willing girls how to pass a football, and how to run, then turn just in time to catch a long bomb or a Hail Mary pass. We learned the intricacies of a double-reverse and a fake. We learned how to fall when we were tackled.

Then as now, any connection to the green and gold, however scant, tended to grab people’s attention. With that in mind, my dad named his new business, Packer State Sales Company. Dad bought and sold just about anything you could think of, eventually opening a mini liquidator store on Potts Avenue, just beyond Lambeau Field. I’d cross Lombardi Avenue at the lights and cut across the large stadium parking lot to the store where I worked from time to time, counting out change from the big, old-fashioned cash register.

In seventh grade I attended Southwest High School. That year, there were too many students for that building to hold all at once, so grades 10-12 attended classes in the morning, and grades 7-9 attended classes in the afternoon. A new high school was being built nearby, to open the following year. Mrs. Vince Lombardi came to the assembly in our school gym the next fall, where our former high school was renamed Lombardi Junior High. In celebration, for weeks afterward students got to watch 8-milimeter films of the Ice Bowl and other games during study hall.

Another feature of school life was that both Southwest and West high schools played their football games in Lambeau Field because neither school had a stadium. Homecoming was especially exciting. Standing on the picnic tabletop in our backyard, we had a perfect view across the small field owned by Mr. Harold Horn, of the high school homecoming floats parading down Ridge Road.

High school football games in Lambeau Field stopped when a stadium was built in the late 1970s for both schools to share. We still had opportunity to pass through Lambeau Field’s gates after that, though. My brothers and sisters and I sat in the bleachers to watch the free Shopko-sponsored fireworks every July for many years.

The greats — Bart Starr, Ray Nitschke, Jerry Kramer, Forrest Gregg, Paul Hornug, and others are long gone, but the new guys are so much fun to watch. Like last week’s game. With the first half of the Packers/ Buffalo Bills game behind them, the Packers played with renewed vigor in the second half. I watched with delight as Packers rookie Samori Toure caught his first NFL touchdown pass in the endzone, then danced for joy in front of a wildly cheering crowd. And when Jaire Alexander gave his interception football to a young Packers fan in the stands, he showed the world once again that Packers are a team with a heart. They’re a team for everyone — not just for those of us lucky enough to grow up with the Packers as neighbors. You have to agree, there’s just something about those Packers.