Close to Home: Things to do while laid up with shingles

One morning late last month I woke up with a sharp pain in my side. I told Dave that I must have overdone it in the sugarbush the day before. We did have a lot of sap that day. The following day, I felt like I’d been pummeled. Then I discovered a rash on my torso. Although the rash was bright red and festering by the second day, it didn’t itch. A quick trip to my provider confirmed what I suspected. I had shingles. She ordered an anti-viral medication for me, a week’s worth of three times a day very pretty dark blue pills.

The first week, all the “hell’s fire” took place in my back muscles. There was no position I could find that made it possible to fall asleep, and I ended hours of tossing and turning by sitting upright on the couch. Though the rash was bright red and blistering, I didn’t feel it at all, until week number two. Then things got interesting. I would be just fine one minute, managing my aching back with ibuprofen and rest, when the rash would suddenly begin to burn. In an attempt to describe to my husband how the rash felt, I touched an unlit wooden match to his arm. Nothing, as one would expect. Then I lit the match and made my way toward him. He pulled back, of course. That is how it feels, and just as sudden, too. The immediate response would be to scratch, but when the rash is festering, scratching would open the lesions. Once the scabs fall off, the area is so raw, that any kind of scratching would only magnify the pain. At the end of week three, I awoke with no back pain at all, but the rash, when it flairs up, is maddening. I am in week number four and have yet to have a good night’s sleep.