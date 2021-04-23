Close to Home: Things to do while laid up with shingles

One morning late last month I woke up with a sharp pain in my side. I told Dave that I must have overdone it in the sugarbush the day before. We did have a lot of sap that day. The following day, I felt like I’d been pummeled. Then I discovered a rash on my torso. Although the rash was bright red and festering by the second day, it didn’t itch. A quick trip to my provider confirmed what I suspected. I had shingles. She ordered an anti-viral medication for me, a week’s worth of three times a day very pretty dark blue pills.
Wikipedea states that the common name for the disease “derives from the Latin cingulus, a variant of Latin cingulum, meaning ‘girdle.’ In Arabic its name means ‘belt of fire,’ while in Spanish it means ‘small snake;’ in Hindi it means ‘big rash,’ and in Norwegian its name is helvetesild, literally ‘hell’s fire’.” I agree. All of the above.
The first week, all the “hell’s fire” took place in my back muscles. There was no position I could find that made it possible to fall asleep, and I ended hours of tossing and turning by sitting upright on the couch. Though the rash was bright red and blistering, I didn’t feel it at all, until week number two. Then things got interesting. I would be just fine one minute, managing my aching back with ibuprofen and rest, when the rash would suddenly begin to burn. In an attempt to describe to my husband how the rash felt, I touched an unlit wooden match to his arm. Nothing, as one would expect. Then I lit the match and made my way toward him. He pulled back, of course. That is how it feels, and just as sudden, too. The immediate response would be to scratch, but when the rash is festering, scratching would open the lesions. Once the scabs fall off, the area is so raw, that any kind of scratching would only magnify the pain. At the end of week three, I awoke with no back pain at all, but the rash, when it flairs up, is maddening. I am in week number four and have yet to have a good night’s sleep.
Below is a list of a few things I came up with to do while laid up with shingles:
1. Dig out that old, electric heating pad I bought back in 1985 to warm the baby’s bed before tucking her in, as the house was so cold that first winter, the dog’s water froze in her dish every night. Use the pad on my aching back. Buy an ice pad that slips into a sleeve which can be wrapped around my middle, secured with Velcro. Use that on the rash.
2. Re-read “The Barn Came First” by Pearl Swiggum, a book that my husband ordered for me when I started Close To Home. I remembered Pearl and her syndicated column of stories in the Broadcaster, and thought I could learn something from her work. Ask Dave to order Pearl’s other book, “Stump Ridge Farm.” Pearl wrote that she, too, read and studied columns by women writers she admired.
3. Look out the front window and give thanks that it has been raining all week, just enough to make it too miserable to do much out there, anyway. Make a pan of brownies, which contain that feel-good mineral in chocolate, magnesium. Eat most of the brownies, leaving some for my husband.
4. The next week, look out the window and think how hard it would be to do any chore, with the winds blowing like that. Maple syrup-making supplies would just have to sit there and wait for a warm, sunny, calm day when I was feeling better so I could wash them up.
5. Take at least two naps every day.
6. Find that Aveeno oatmeal baths are not only helpful, but are a great luxury — I took more baths in two weeks than I had in 20 years (preferring a quick shower, then out the door).
7. Let my husband wait on me.
8. Do some internet research on what to do to encourage healing. Find out that eating sweets is the wrong thing to do, as sugar and carbs hinder the immune response, and that dark chocolate, usually touted as the good stuff, contains arginine, an amino acid that aggravates shingles. That means no more brownies for a while. I also had run out of some of the very vitamins and minerals that the internet doctor recommended. Re-order the supplements.
9. Be thankful that the ugly rash is on my torso and not on my face. According to the web research I have done, the shingles rash can cause scarring, as well as eye infections that can lead to permanent vision loss. That information was confirmed for me the following week when I was at a dental appointment. The dental assistant who helped to add yet another crown to my royal teeth told me that one man she worked on got shingles on his face. It moved into his eye, and he now sports a glass eye on that side of his face. Another man lost his hearing when shingles moved into his ear. My mother-in-law told me about a friend of hers who had shingles in a place I won’t mention here, and don’t even want to think about.
10. Call my friend who I knew had shingles once, to find out that she had shingles twice. Make plans to get the shingles vaccine.
11. In the third week, do not resist the urge to get out and do something, and work outside all day. Regret overworking and go to bed early, much too achy to eat or sleep.
12. Keep resting, keep eating well, and keep repeating the old adage, this, too, shall pass.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.