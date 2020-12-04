Close to Home: Time in tree stand is a chilly memory

I am told that much of what we read tends to be about things we have experienced, and it brings a kind of comfort to us that someone else out there sees what we see and validates what we already know. That is my offering today, and for months to come. I hope you enjoy the musings I call “Close to Home.”
It’s hunting season. It has been hunting season at our place since Sept. 12, the opening day of archery season. That’s when all male minds in our household (just one) went from a mild case of planning and (food) plotting, to starting to show signs of Fall Hunting Disease. I was still allowed in the woods to do whatever I liked, but I knew my days were numbered. I would have to give up my favorite place on earth once the weather cooled, all the stars were in line, and my husband Dave claimed the woods for his own until the antlerless hunt ended in mid-December. In the meantime, he tweaked his tree stands, started a pile of camouflage clothes in the hunting room, and stared off into space more often than usual.
A few years ago, Dave gave me the opportunity to sit in the double stand with him. Well, why not. Life is Short (that’s a pun). One frosty, 22-degree morning during the gun hunt, he dressed me from head to toe in Carhartt coveralls, a heavy jacket, hat, scarf wound several times around my face, heavy gloves, and insulated boots. I already had long underwear on under my jeans and sweatshirt. He had to lace up and tie my boots, as I was in the same uncomfortable position which Randy, the often-complaining brother of Ralphie in Dave’s favorite Christmas movie, “A Christmas Story,” often found himself. I was barely able to move. We arrived at the tree stand much later than Dave had planned, as my climb uphill was greatly hindered.
Safely tethered to the stand with the safety harness, I clumsily made my way to the top, carefully and nervously turned around, and sat down. When Dave arrived just behind me, he clipped my safety harness lanyard to the tree, and pulled the safety bar down in front of us. My final instructions included: move only your eyes, but if you have to move, move very slowly; if you have to talk, only whisper; stay alert.
Three hours. I sat there three hours. Where were the deer? There wasn’t even a squirrel to watch. I itched everywhere, but tried not to move. I wouldn’t have been able to reach the itch anyway. I was told that I whispered too loudly. Was I cold? I don’t know. It wasn’t long before I couldn’t feel anything. “Want to go in?” I gave my husband a martyr’s smile, which meant, “Yes! You should have asked me two hours ago!” He unclipped me from the tree and lifted the safety bar. How was I going to get out of this thing, when I couldn’t feel my feet? Slowly, carefully, I found the first step, and somehow turned to face the ladder. Dave must have been holding onto me, or I wouldn’t have had the nerve to even try to make that maneuver.
On the ground at last. The weight of my body and all of my clothes pressing into my feet made me feel them, alright. They were frozen. Solid. In the summer, a walk down hill to the house from the tree stand would have taken five minutes. I’m guessing, if I had a stopwatch, I would have clocked in at 15 minutes or more.
Have you ever tried to take boots off when every part of you was frozen? Bending to find my boot laces was quite a feat with all of those clothes on. It reminded me of the contortions I had to get myself into when I was nine months pregnant with my biggest baby. Only harder. And now I had to go to the bathroom. If I timed this event, I’m guessing another 10 minutes went by.
After a trip to the bathroom, I opened the damper of the living room stove and put in more wood, got a pillow from the couch, and laid down on the warm slate, as close to the stove as I could get. Dave found me there an hour later. I opened my eyes to see him towering over me. “Are you okay?”
“I’ve never been so cold in my life!”
But you had fun, right?
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!