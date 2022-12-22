Close to Home: Transition into winter involves waiting

Late fall is the perfect time to dwell on the often uncomfortable, sometimes painful, and eventual benefits of waiting for something. Our outside work is finished for the most part, and there’s time to mull things over. As we move through the Advent season, there is in the very preparation for Christmas, a measure of waiting. I’ve been thinking about the various kinds of waiting that I’ve been doing for the last few months.

Dave’s second cousin, Dave, didn’t really need my help tracking his bow buck last month. He’s a more than capable hunter and tracker. Besides the fun and the challenge of it, I went along so I could be in the woods for that brief reprieve in the months-long ban for non-hunters. Now at long last, hunting is over at our place, and I can tromp through the woods, swashing through snow with abandon. I’ve waited months for this, and now it’s here! The Stay-Out-of-the-Woods ban has been lifted. Waiting with great expectation is enjoyable in it’s own way.

During the hunting season I maintained my waiting pattern like an airplane circling the airport while its pilot waits for clearance to land. When all chores were done for the day— bringing firewood in, taking the ashes out, sweeping up woodchips, cleaning and cooking and washing sheets and towels for the next round of hunters — and I’d gone for a long walk on the road, I took on the challenge of reading Leo Tolstoy’s novel, “War and Peace.” For the uninitiated, it’s a 1,146-page book, with 580 characters. I was maybe 20 pages in when I realized how confusing Tolstoy’s introduction to his five main families and their members was going to be. I started over and began taking notes.

To add to the confusion of who was who, sometimes a character was referred to by his or her full name, or sometimes just by their given name, such as the fictional characters Prince Nikolay Andreevich Bolkonsky (the name of both the father and the son of Prince Andrei Nikolayevich Bolkonsky), and Count Nikolai Rostov, a member of another family. Put them in the same room, and then have Tolstoy use a middle name or a nickname such as Nikolashka, Nikolushka, Nikolenka, or Nicolas, and try to figure out who he is referring to. And that’s just four characters.

If you’re having a difficult time figuring out what you just read, you aren’t the only one. I talked with three people who never got beyond the first 100 pages. Too bad because that’s where the action begins. Eventually I found it hard to put the book down, and only my inability to keep my eyes open in the evening stopped my reading for the night. Reading challenging books is a delightful kind of waiting.

While in my sister’s favorite thrift shop near her South Carolina home last week, I commented to her friend behind the counter what a pretty shade of blue her eyes were. They really were, too. Her formerly sober face lit up like a happy, bright light. Was she waiting for a kind word that day, and I unknowingly gave it to her? A hopeful kind of waiting.

As I write this, I am waiting for the airline to call to tell me they are on their way with my misdirected suitcase. I can’t use the telephone, I can’t leave the house to go for a walk, and that nagging thought, “What if they never find it?” is at the forefront of my mind. An aggravated kind of waiting.

While waiting for my holiday visitors to arrive, I spend a lot of time doing the cleaning I otherwise ignore, deriving more pleasure cleaning when there is more purpose behind it than that it just needs to be done. Purpose, like “Someone is coming!” is a fun kind of waiting.

For some, there is the hope of the long-awaited call from a family member, long out of touch. Others wait for the call informing them that their ailing elderly loved one, who having waited all fall, has chosen this time to pass from this life to the next. A bittersweet kind of waiting.

I put up my multi-colored lights around the inside of the first-floor windows, then pick up the clutter I don’t even notice most of the time and replace it with something appropriate for this time of year, like the Advent wreath I made from a slice of a log and some pine cones, its purple and pink candles circling the white Christmas Day candle. I waited for that first Sunday to light a purple candle. Since then, I’ve lit the second purple one and the long-awaited pink candle of joy. Then finally, the purple candle on the Sunday before Christmas. I set up the creche given to us by The Priest decades ago — this is how his nieces and nephews lovingly refer to him, because he was, in fact, a priest (RIP) — and a few paintings made by little hands and happy faces almost 40 years ago. A creative kind of waiting.

Nature, now dormant, stands silently waiting for spring. My waiting for spring has begun, too. It’s an easy kind of waiting — after all, spring has come for me for 63 years, and I expect that it will do the same once again. As the proverb goes, “Good things come to those who wait.”

Merry Christmas, everyone.