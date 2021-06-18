Close to Home: Walking the road junk picking

Ever gone junk picking? When I was a kid, I thought that everyone did. Tuesday morning in my Green Bay neighborhood was garbage day. In the summer my mom would sigh fairly early in the day to her kitchen full of children, “Why don’t you go outside?” We did, and made our rounds to see if we could come up with something worth taking home. One time I found a figurine of a pretty lady in a long dress with one hand missing. I probably kept it for a while, then put it in the garbage can, where it belonged.
In my adult life, junk picking has turned into garbage pickup while on my morning walks. My mother does it on her walks in northern Wisconsin. My sister does it on her walks in her rural South Carolina neighborhood. I’ve done it with them, and I do it here. I’ve been walking the same stretch of town road for almost four decades, picking up litter along the way, observing changes as the year moves from one spring to summer to fall to winter. The changing seasons bring with them their same regular comforting features, right down to the kind of litter that is ever-present on the roadside.
Usually on my walks I focus on aluminum cans. Today was no different than it has been for nearly 40 years, although a good portion of the offerings have changed. I suppose, then, the clientele has, too. Along with the Pepsi can which someone had used as a spittoon and ashtray (yuk), the Sun Drop and the Mountain Dew cans, and two Busch Light cans, were a wide array of cans that I hadn’t seen, before. Who would have thought that Busch Beer also came in a Limited Edition Latte, that Coors now makes a Hard Seltzer, or that there is a wide variety of Twisted Teas. I picked up Blackberry. In a brief internet search, I found that one can also buy Peach, Raspberry, Half and Half (like milk, maybe?) and Original, whatever that is.
My plastic bags have held empty cans of Full Throttle Energy Drink, White Claw Hard Cider Mango Flavored and Gluten Free, Smirnoff Smash Peach Mango, Steel Reserve (Alloy Series) Spiked Strawberry Burst, Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee, Arnold Palmer Spiked Original Half & Half Ice Tea Lemonade, and my favorite can, favorite only because it is so unusual, Montucky Cold Snack Lager. On one side of the can is a silhouette of a running horse. The other side has some interesting information. It reads, 8 % Back to Local Causes, Supporting Non-Profits and Charities since 2012. “The Official Unofficial Beer of Montana.” Next to a recycling symbol are the words, “Don’t Be a Jerk.” The beer is Brewed in La Crosse for Montucky Cold Snacks, Bozeman, MT.
Listing all of these thirst quenchers is not an endorsement for any of them. I have only ever tasted Pepsi and Mountain Dew of the above drinks listed, and there are other brands of pop I much prefer to those.
Out of curiosity more than anything else, I took a brief survey of everything other than aluminum cans, on one side of a quarter-mile stretch of County U. There was a child’s pink, plastic sandal, several Fireball Cinnamon Whisky bottles, both 50 and 100 ML, one Crown Royal Blended Canadian Whisky 750 ML, BOD Man Black Fragrance Body Spray 3.4 fl oz, and a 4 oz plastic mouthwash bottle. Aside from the sandal, the rest of the finds can all go into the mouth, including the body spray. Remember the scene in “Gone with the Wind,” where Scarlett O’Hara, seeing Rhett Butler bounding up the stairs to make a surprise visit, gargled perfume to hide the scent of alcohol on her breath? The BOD spray could serve the same purpose, I suppose, should a driver, heading home from a late-night escapade see blue and red lights in his rearview mirror. I’ll let your imagination take it from there.
I have found some things worth keeping, too. Most of the time gloves and shoes on the roadside come in singles, but I once found a very nice pair of camouflage gloves. Other finds: a couple of very long 2 x 4’s (I had to drive back to get them), a canoe paddle, a doll, a quarter, a Turbo Blue Torch Stick Multi-Purpose Refillable Butane Lighter, and 9/16 socket and box wrenches, which I thought might be my neighbor’s, so I tucked them into a place where I was sure he would find them. I pick up all screws and nails to save mine and everyone else’s tires.
That is my junk picking story. Some trash, some treasure, and the aluminum cans go into a local charity collection bin. The grass is tall, now, making it difficult to see anything thrown on the roadside, so I’ve put aside my walking shoes for a few months in favor of my running shoes. By fall there should be a good supply to get me started, again.
Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at dmshort1984@gmail.com.