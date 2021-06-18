Close to Home: Walking the road junk picking

Ever gone junk picking? When I was a kid, I thought that everyone did. Tuesday morning in my Green Bay neighborhood was garbage day. In the summer my mom would sigh fairly early in the day to her kitchen full of children, “Why don’t you go outside?” We did, and made our rounds to see if we could come up with something worth taking home. One time I found a figurine of a pretty lady in a long dress with one hand missing. I probably kept it for a while, then put it in the garbage can, where it belonged.

In my adult life, junk picking has turned into garbage pickup while on my morning walks. My mother does it on her walks in northern Wisconsin. My sister does it on her walks in her rural South Carolina neighborhood. I’ve done it with them, and I do it here. I’ve been walking the same stretch of town road for almost four decades, picking up litter along the way, observing changes as the year moves from one spring to summer to fall to winter. The changing seasons bring with them their same regular comforting features, right down to the kind of litter that is ever-present on the roadside.