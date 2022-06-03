Close to Home: We need to appreciate our differences

‘I’d like to buy the world a home and furnish it with love. Grow apple trees and honeybees and snow-white turtle doves. I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony. I’d like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company. That’s the real thing. I’d like to see the world for once, all standing hand in hand, and hear them echo through the hills for peace throughout the land….that’s the song I hear….” Remember that Coca Cola commercial, circa 1971? In the commercial are hundreds of young people on a hilltop, singing. People with light and dark brown skin. People with white skin, some with freckles. Blonde hair, dark hair, curly hair, straight hair. Boys and girls, tall and short. Thin and not-so-thin. Each one is holding a bottle of Coca Cola. Everyone looks so happy as they are singing together! I remember feeling happy, too, when I watched that commercial, thinking that this was my generation, all of us showing our elders that we really can live in harmony. But when I turn on the radio, now 50 years later, I am reminded just how far from that picture we really are. I just listened newscast about the Buffalo, New York, grocery store shooting. In the short report was the anguished cry of a woman who lost her 89-year-old mother to this shooter, “What am I supposed to do now? I keep seeing her face….How dare you!???” What is she supposed to do? She is angry, she is afraid, she is full of grief. How can she ever begin to forgive? According to investigators, the shooter was influenced by a racist theory spouted by supposed news pundits. A recent MSN report explains the theory this way, “Democrats and other Western elites are using immigration and other means to ‘replace’ white people of European descent in the U.S. with non-white populations.” This idea seems more like something one might read in a perverse fantasy novel than something heard on the evening news. All it takes is one infected mind, and belief in this theory becomes deadly. I don’t spend time surfing through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other forms of social media, but I’ve heard about all that sparring between people who do not even know one another. They rev things up, make noise, race to see who is righter than the next guy. What value is there is in causing division, working against harmony? Why do we have such a difficult time getting along with people who are different from ourselves? What are we afraid of? What a boring and even dysfunctional world this would be if we all looked the same, acted the same, had the same interests, dialect, skin color…… St. Paul writes, “If the whole body were an eye, where would the sense of hearing be? If the whole body were an ear, where would the sense of smell be?” Sounds kind of funny, but you get the point. We need our differences. We need to appreciate our differences in order to be a complete whole. There was a time when piercings in places other than ears, colored hair (and I mean colors nature gave to flowers), tattoos, and unusual hair styles sometimes created a barrier that kept me from knowing someone. When my adult children came home for a visit, though, sporting a nose piercing, or shaved head, or dreadlocks, or Mohawk, or tattoos, I had to think again. When I began to thank God for this really strange world that just walked through my door, those obstacles fell away. That’s what I can do, in my little corner of the world. I can look people in the eye as I walk down the street, and smile. When I see someone who I don’t really know, but whom I remember from a meeting or other event, I can go up to that person and say, “Hello.” In the past couple of months, two people I neglected to greet have died — I was in a hurry, or too shy, or something. Oh, how I regret that, now! I can thank every person who helps me, from the cashier at the grocery store, to the guy who steps in front of me to open the door and hold it so I can walk in ahead of him. Every service worker, every volunteer — I can recognize each one. Maybe all someone needs right now is to be noticed, to be assured that he or she has eternal value. And if buying my adversary a Coke is the answer to our inability to get along, man, I’ll do that, too. Would to God it were that easy.

“I’d like to buy the world a home and furnish it with love. Grow apple trees and honeybees and snow-white turtle doves.

I’d like to teach the world to sing in perfect harmony. I’d like to buy the world a Coke and keep it company. That’s the real thing.

I’d like to see the world for once, all standing hand in hand, and hear them echo through the hills for peace throughout the land….that’s the song I hear….”

Remember that Coca Cola commercial, circa 1971? In the commercial are hundreds of young people on a hilltop, singing. People with light and dark brown skin. People with white skin, some with freckles. Blonde hair, dark hair, curly hair, straight hair. Boys and girls, tall and short. Thin and not-so-thin. Each one is holding a bottle of Coca Cola. Everyone looks so happy as they are singing together! I remember feeling happy, too, when I watched that commercial, thinking that this was my generation, all of us showing our elders that we really can live in harmony.

But when I turn on the radio, now 50 years later, I am reminded just how far from that picture we really are. I just listened newscast about the Buffalo, New York, grocery store shooting. In the short report was the anguished cry of a woman who lost her 89-year-old mother to this shooter, “What am I supposed to do now? I keep seeing her face….How dare you!???”

What is she supposed to do? She is angry, she is afraid, she is full of grief. How can she ever begin to forgive?

According to investigators, the shooter was influenced by a racist theory spouted by supposed news pundits. A recent MSN report explains the theory this way, “Democrats and other Western elites are using immigration and other means to ‘replace’ white people of European descent in the U.S. with non-white populations.” This idea seems more like something one might read in a perverse fantasy novel than something heard on the evening news. All it takes is one infected mind, and belief in this theory becomes deadly.

I don’t spend time surfing through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other forms of social media, but I’ve heard about all that sparring between people who do not even know one another. They rev things up, make noise, race to see who is righter than the next guy. What value is there is in causing division, working against harmony?

Why do we have such a difficult time getting along with people who are different from ourselves? What are we afraid of? What a boring and even dysfunctional world this would be if we all looked the same, acted the same, had the same interests, dialect, skin color…… St. Paul writes, “If the whole body were an eye, where would the sense of hearing be? If the whole body were an ear, where would the sense of smell be?” Sounds kind of funny, but you get the point. We need our differences. We need to appreciate our differences in order to be a complete whole.

There was a time when piercings in places other than ears, colored hair (and I mean colors nature gave to flowers), tattoos, and unusual hair styles sometimes created a barrier that kept me from knowing someone. When my adult children came home for a visit, though, sporting a nose piercing, or shaved head, or dreadlocks, or Mohawk, or tattoos, I had to think again. When I began to thank God for this really strange world that just walked through my door, those obstacles fell away.

That’s what I can do, in my little corner of the world. I can look people in the eye as I walk down the street, and smile. When I see someone who I don’t really know, but whom I remember from a meeting or other event, I can go up to that person and say, “Hello.” In the past couple of months, two people I neglected to greet have died — I was in a hurry, or too shy, or something. Oh, how I regret that, now!

I can thank every person who helps me, from the cashier at the grocery store, to the guy who steps in front of me to open the door and hold it so I can walk in ahead of him. Every service worker, every volunteer — I can recognize each one. Maybe all someone needs right now is to be noticed, to be assured that he or she has eternal value.

And if buying my adversary a Coke is the answer to our inability to get along, man, I’ll do that, too. Would to God it were that easy.

Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com. Doreen moved to the woods from Green Bay in 1984, married back-to-the-lander Steve O’Donnell, and stayed to raise their three children after he died in 1997. Dave Short joined her there in 2016. Doreen welcomes feedback at doreenshort2021@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0