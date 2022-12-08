Close to Home: We're all on a 'Heroes Journey'

The days became significantly colder a couple weeks ago. The sky turned an icy blue, the air became damp, the wind swirled snow flurries around and around. I lit a fire in our living room wood stove and gazed out the window. Days like those give me a tickley feeling inside, kind of like the way I remember feeling as a child on Christmas Eve, full of anticipation for the morning. I get a little teary, too, with a sort of melancholy. Maybe it’s my age. I’ve lived more than half my life, now. This is the season of Advent. We are moving into something new. I’m thinking about endings and beginnings and journeys. I can almost feel the history, the mystery of a journey that took place 2,000 years ago.

What was it like to make a 90-mile journey on foot, or maybe on a donkey? There would be camping along the way. Were the nights warm enough to sleep under the stars? Did our travelers have a tent to keep out the cold? Within this long journey was another one going on at the same time. One of our travelers began this journey almost nine months before. A brand-new life was growing, moving. The couple had no idea what to expect, where they would sleep when they got there, where they would make their fire to cook their food. They didn’t have hotel reservations. They didn’t have a doctor or midwife waiting for them.

Let’s face it — no matter why you celebrate Christmas, no matter how you celebrate Christmas, there was a first, much more humble one. The stars of this show, the heroes in this story were nothing special — a girl and a man, dusty and smelly from days outdoors. They didn’t start out wanting to be heroes or famous, or anything like that. They just got up and did what they had to do. But we remember them, and because they persevered, we can take heart.

I’ve been reading about the Heroes’ Journey. A person goes on a great adventure, sometimes alone, sometimes with others, only to encounter adversity and temptations. This person pushes through, and in the end is transformed, opening the way for others to make their journeys and succeed, too. We’re all on journeys we willfully decided to take — a new job, parenthood, marriage. What makes all the difference in how we make this journey is whether we view it not as something merely to be endured, but as an adventure to be lived.

You might not think it heroic to walk down the aisle and exchange rings with someone you have decided to spend your life with — at least not on that first happy day. But a few days on that walk are all it takes to make you realize that this journey, so joyfully entered, is not going to be like a long, leisurely stroll on a warm, sunny afternoon. From those I know who’ve been gazing at each other across the breakfast table for decades, I’ve learned that marriage is more like a marathon, where you experience every ache and pain imaginable, wanting to quit, then getting your second wind only to hit a wall yet one more time. But they push through. What makes their journey heroic is that they keep going.

Life launches us into journeys we would certainly never take if we had a choice. My friend, Marilyn, has completed a journey she had been on for several years, trading it for another one. Alzheimer’s Disease slowly pulled her away from her husband and her sons. Now she is gone on a journey they can’t witness, and won’t know anything about until they go there, themselves. They traveled right alongside her, watching, wondering, slowly letting go. And now, they are on a new journey, one of bereavement and emptiness. I watched them walk with dignity and bravery during Marilyn’s illness, and they are walking this new road with courage, too.

Maybe you are walking a road similar to the one I’ve just described. You are experiencing the loss of a parent, a child, a spouse, or a friend. They left you through accident or illness, or something even darker, like a drug overdose or suicide. This journey isn’t your choice. You didn’t ask to be collared and pushed onto that road. But here you are. You get up in the morning and move through your day. You give your best smile to your friends and neighbors and co-workers. There is a dull ache in your chest, an injury no one can see. But you know you can do this. You take a deep breath, slowly exhale, and you keep walking.

Or the heart-wrenching journey of estrangement from one you love. You’ve tried apologizing, saying you never meant to hurt, you did the best you could at the time. No words work. It takes courage to look at yourself, to know you could have been a better friend. You try to put yourself in their shoes, try to feel their hurt and disappointment. If truth be told, both of you would go back to the start of your journey together and walk it differently. And for your loved one, there is nothing harder than taking the road of forgiveness. But that takes courage, too, and a deliberate moving forward. Taking it is nothing short of heroic.

Maybe it’s the cold, the icy-blue of the sky, the hunkering down indoors that makes me so introspective. Or maybe it’s because we have been through so many changes in the past couple of years. We don’t know what is going to happen in the days and weeks ahead. But as we move through this Advent Season toward Christmas, we can walk together, encouraging one another, meeting our challenges with courage, just like our little traveling family.

“May He support us all the day long/ till the shades lengthen and the evening comes/ and the busy world is hushed/ and the fever of life is over/ and our work is done./Then in His mercy may He give us a safe lodging/ and a holy rest/ and peace at the last.” Prayer of John Henry Newman