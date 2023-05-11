It’s been one year since Dave put the furnace in. For the first time in 39 years, I have experienced a winter with a heat source that isn’t wood.

I remember my first winter here. January 1984 was the month I learned how to split wood with an ax. It took me all winter to learn a technique that worked. I let the weight of the ax do most of the work and developed a rhythm in my swing. I learned from my old friend, Orville Holcomb, how to use wedges to get through the big ones. He gave me three wedges, which I still have, and still use occasionally.

Years later when they were big enough to swing an ax, my sons and I shared the wood splitting duties. Those were the days of big elms dying, standing tall and bare. I remember most of the wood being huge, stringy chunks of elm, both red and white, that took many minutes and many swings to get through. While the boys were in school, I’d split 10 chunks. When they got home from school, each had a quota of two. Yes, there were moans and groans, but they always came through, with a larger quota on Saturdays. They learned to use wedges on these beasts and were more than happy to make that last swing, then retire to the house to do homework. In later years, after they left home, I bought a log splitter. More moans and groans. “Why didn’t you buy one while we still lived at home?!” I take full credit for their big muscles, no fee to a fitness center required.

In April of last year I flew west to visit my son Dan, along with a host of friends and relatives. While I was gone, Dave put a furnace system in a house that was not built for one. He had spent our marriage of six years wondering where he would put a furnace, where he would put the ductwork, and how to do that without tearing out walls and starting over. I admit to you and to Dave, that I had spent little time or attention on this project. I had no understanding of furnace systems and had no experience installing one. Dave’s questions and search for advice from me met with the usual, “I don’t know.” He consulted all visitors to our little homestead. He watched YouTube videos, he read stuff online. He had a head full of previous experience.

By the time I boarded the plane, Dave was ready. Waiting to be assembled were the furnace, the ductwork, the hardware, and the pretty covers for the vents. He just needed me to get out of the way so I didn’t question every cut in the wall, so I didn’t complain about Sheetrock dust — so he could work. When I got to California, I looked at my texts and saw a photograph of a positive COVID test result. Dave had COVID. It didn’t stop him, though. He would have to be at death’s door to set aside any project, especially one of this scale.

I had a great time. The weather was perfect every day, sunny with no humidity. Flowers and citrus fruit-laden trees graced nearly every yard. Dan and I drove along the Pacific Coast, we dug Horseneck and Washington clams, we ate sushi (my first), walked, and talked, and visited with Dan’s aunt and uncle and cousins and friends. It was great.

Dave wasn’t home when I made the drive back from the Madison airport, and up our long driveway. It was true — as promised, he had swept up all fragments of Sheetrock and wood and metal and wire. But there was a white film pretty much everywhere. I had just gotten my bucket of wash water ready when he walked in. “You aren’t going to do that now?!” Oh, yes I was. “I can’t live with this,” I told him, and proceeded to wash the floor. Satisfied that we weren’t going to track Sheetrock dust through the house, we went on a tour.

My house looks more like yours, now, with cold air returns and heat ducts in strategic places. I lost a bit of cellar space to the furnace and some of our large four-foot-high storage space to ductwork. Small price to pay for such a big improvement.

We used the furnace a few times last spring, then didn’t use it again until the first cold night last October. We still have wood heat, which we use day and night. There is nothing quite like cozying up to the woodstove when I get a chill, or having hot water in a kettle on the stove, all ready for washing the morning dishes. The real bonus for me is that the furnace kicks in when the woodstoves cool, so there are no icy spots in the house first thing in the morning when we get up. The house is always comfortably warm when we return after having been gone for the day.

The first time I heard the furnace kick in last fall, I asked Dave, “Did you leave a fan on, somewhere?” Such a strange and different sound, one I grew up with, but had since almost forgotten. I’m used to it now. I’m grateful for a second heat source. I’m grateful for a warm house day and night. I’m grateful for my husband who has made this crazy, hippy place more habitable these past seven years.