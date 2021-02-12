Close to Home: You are loved -- reach out through the darkness

I interrupt my regularly scheduled lighthearted column to bring you one much darker than I had planned. As I lie awake yet one more night brooding on life’s ills, listening to the icy winds blow through my chimes, I wonder if there is someone who needs to know this.

My brother Willie, cute, dimpled, curly-haired, Willie, the boy all the girls in high school wanted to know, put a bullet through his head on New Year’s Eve three years ago. I had talked to him just a few weeks earlier. Per his usual way, he sounded lighthearted and happy, and was full of plans to see his new grandchild. He and his new wife hadn’t come to my wedding the year before, and hadn’t visited in the summer as he had promised. I told him that I was looking forward to his visit when he could come. I told him that I loved him.

Why? Why did he do this? Why, when all of us, any of us would have run to his side if he had just let on. Why so proud, Willie? Why hide behind your laughter, as you had always done? So you thought that you made a mistake. You didn’t want to let us know. You were ashamed, or afraid, maybe, of what we might say. How wrong you were. We were here. We are here, missing you. Mom misses you. I miss you.