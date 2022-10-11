 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadline for endorsement letters for Nov. 8 election

Endorsement letters for candidates in the Nov. 8 election must be received at the Vernon County Times by noon on Friday, Oct. 21, to be considered for publication before the election. The final endorsement letters will be published Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Letters should be sent to angie.cina@lee.net and include name and address at the bottom. Shorter letters are preferred, the maximum is 250 words.

Only letters from this region will be published. Letters from other parts of the state should be sent to local newspapers there.

