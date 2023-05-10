It’s a frosty Wednesday morning—31 degrees and clear—outside. Bo and I went out to listen for a gobbler. There was no wind—for a nice change. I heard some geese and a ruffed grouse drumming in the distance, but no audible sign of the wily meleagris gallopavo, at least while we were outside. My wild turkey hunting season starts May 10. With any kind of luck I can find a few morels at least, and maybe even a wild turkey dinner to serve them with.

I turned 21 for the 50th time on May 9. More and more lately, it seems to me that my memories are aging; while 50 years ago doesn’t seem that long ago to me, I guess it is. I was reminded of that the other day when El and I watched the documentary “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” on HULU. The 2016 documentary film directed by Ron Howard, is about the Beatles’ career during their touring years from 1962 to 1966. It had lots of film and interviews and music as you might imagine. During that hour and a half, memories of friends, bands I listened to and played with, high school times, college in Madison and Platteville, the Vietnam War, fast cars, concerts, romance, etc. kept rolling over me in waves. During the film, they show album covers and I had them all. Anyway, if you haven’t seen it and still love the Beatles and remembering Beatlemania like I do, I think you will enjoy it.