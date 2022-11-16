Grouse Hollow Journal: Burton Deer Hunters make yearly memories

The Saturday before Thanksgiving some half a million blaze orange, yellow, and/or pink clad nimrods will take to the woods, making memories of the planning and travel that often goes into the Wisconsin Gun Deer Hunt, memories of toasts to those who aren’t out there with them any more, memories of Friday night war councils around bonfires in hunting camp, or Friday night cards in hunting shacks or smokey crowded north country taverns, and — well you get the idea. With any kind of luck there’ll be memories of another frosty, clear sunrise opening morning, after a hearty breakfast after dreams of a first deer for some or a big buck others, memories of hot soup and coffee from a thermos, cookies, jerky, or fried-in-butter venison tenderloin medallions, or worse your old Uncle’s bad jokes. There will be memories and new stories made in places with names like The Bench, Burton Hill, Witches’ Cave, The Boice Creek Bottom, The Home Place, The Corner Woods, The Oak Stand, The Logging Road, The Grouse Hollow Path, The Berry Patch, The Mushroom Hole . . . I could go on.

I went deer hunting for the first time in the fall of 1972 in the days of red plaid coats and red Pride Seed Corn hats. After too many Blue Ribbons, my lifelong friend and college roommate Don Schnering talked me into spending $5.25 for a gun deer license just before midnight at the Far Nuf Tavern on the road to the Mississippi River, Bertom Lake Landing.

The next morning at early-thirty, still a bit under the weather and wondering what the hell I was thinking, I tagged along with Don and his brother Roger. I was left off in pitch dark near some high-line wires in Adrian Hollow. It was frosty cold, with some icy snow in places. Not long after daylight I heard a few shots across the hollow. Then a crunch crunch crunch came closer. I shot my first whitetail, a nubbin buck, that morning with my dad’s single shot .16 gauge. I was hooked. (Oh, the first shots were taken by my future brothers-in-law Tom and Brian) I couldn’t wait to tell Ellen, their sister and my girlfriend at the time. She listened quietly and then she told me she shot an 8-pointer. She has been out-shooting and out-fishing me for 50 years.

After our December 1973 marriage, I was included in “The Hauk-Uppena Bunch” in time for the 1974 deer season; it was a time when just seeing a fresh deer track was considered lucky in Grant County and deserved a story. Back then Mose Hauk, Walt Hauk, and Charles Uppena were the elders.

On the Friday night before the annual hunt, El’s dad Walt, her Uncle Mose, and her brothers Dick, Tom, Mike, and Brian and I would gather in Uncle Charles Uppena’s Irish Ridge farmhouse kitchen along with Charles’ sons, Dennis, Carl, and Curt for what was dubbed the war council. We’d discuss who had seen what and where all of our hunters would be on opening morning and new youngsters who might be along on the hunt. We’d plan a meeting time in the morning to begin making drives. Maybe we’d spend a little time catching up with each other over a malt beverage of some sort and then home to bed. One thing that was and is still stressed is the importance of safety. The Hauk-Uppena Group split up a few years later as more and more youngsters were joining in on the hunt and things got too complicated to be safe.

Anyway we eventually began to call ourselves the Burton Deer Hunters. The war council moved to Brother Bill’s heated wood shop in Burton. The membership has been changing ever since with people passing, starting their own family groups, moving away, new youngsters tagging along, other oldsters hanging up their shootin’ irons, etc. Unless brother Tom comes from Arizona, I have the somewhat dubious distinction as the oldest member of our party. The group’s numbers have fluctuated from six to a dozen to maybe 18. The most recent and fluid makeup of the Burton Deer Hunters includes farmers, a John Deere worker, a manufacturing foreman, three financial advisors, an ag extension advisor, a retired medical scientist, a carpenter, an elementary school aid, a dental assistant, a mason, a water quality inspector, an architectural draftsman, a retired river terminal manager and craftsman, an electrician, two engineers, some students, a retired welder and a retired teacher. If I missed anyone, well, like I said, it’s fluid . . . the membership is mostly family and some who have been adopted into the family.

On the night before the hunt we meet and catch up, hear deer stories, and have some discussion of who will be where and what time we will meet to organize the first drive. That said, today there are many friends and family that show up Friday evening whether they hunt or not. It has become a parking lot full of good times with stories, jokes, much laughter and catching up, topped off with hot chili, hot soup, meat sticks, jerky, and other snacks, and hot and cold beverages. There might be a euchre game going, peanut shells on the ground, a beagle hound hogging one the old couches, and CMT on the TV. There might even be a story about an archery buck or elk hunt and/or other hunting and fishing exploits.

The walls around the Bill’s shop are lined with antler mounts, pictures of the old days, colorful caps and more. There is always a big buck raffle where the income from it goes to sausage making equipment upgrades, and pork butts for adding to venison for homemade brats, smoked ring sausage, and bulk breakfast venison sausage.

The last few years have seen full freezers pretty consistently for the group. I do remember years we only killed six deer on opening weekend, and at the end of the scale, at least one year when we butchered 22 deer on the Monday after opening weekend. Bill built a walk-in cooler some years ago, and it gets pretty crowded some years. Brother Dave skins all of our deer outside in a machine shed. After a few cuts, he uses an electric hoist and anchored chains to pull the hides off and then sawzalls the carcass pieces into tubs and kid’s wagons for transport to the knives out people.

The meat cutters and sausage makers work inside Brother Bill’s shop. It has good light, a kitchen, a commode, and corn burner powered in-floor heat. The group is an example of the old adage, “many hands make light work.” We used to do everything by hand and we still have to bone out the carcasses, but now we have a pro-sized grinder and sausage maker and bag sealer among other modern meat machines. The group will send off several coolers full of trim to get made into summer sausage at Hauber’s in Dickeyville. While as many of the group that can help with the butchering, due to work and school this crew fluctuates too. El’s non-hunter sister Kathy and her husband Don come this day, and Kathy makes a wonderful lunch around fresh fried-in-butter venison tidbits for sandwiches. (Their sons both hunt with us.)

While much of The Burton Deer Hunters story is about “doing what we always do,” and of family playing and working together. Mostly it is a story of tradition enriched with new memories, stories that will be told and retold throughout the year(s). For the Burton Deer Hunters, the gun season is the real beginning of the holidays.

Until next time, get out — Have a safe deer season. Happy Thanksgiving, too. Enjoy.