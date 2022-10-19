Grouse Hollow Journal: Cool stretch signals the end of summer

‘Couldn’t keep the flowers alive

So I had no choice but to find

Beauty in their demise

Cracking off leaves after they’d dried

Couldn’t keep the flowers alive…”

From the song “October Sky” by Chase Petra

I thought these lyrics about loss, and particularly the use of the metaphor about loss of summer perfect for just past the middle of October. And so it is, past the middle of October, a time of final gathering, chatterings of blackbirds swirling, robins here one day gone the next, and most waterfowl getting out of Dodge, after cold nights in cornfields and marshes. The outdoor colors have changed: much of the oranges and yellow have morphed into dull coffee with cream-colored farm fields and gardens, cloud pictures seem to rise higher, some days steel gray skies take completely over, wind swirls leaves, fleeting scarlet sunsets in the western sky, and clear, starlit night skies.

While mowing has pretty much come to an end here after several hard frosts, our yard still looks green enough, but there are leaves to be raked and mulched (gotta get Ellen on that). Then I will mothball our mowers. After that I get to play doctor; uh, Dr. Frankenstein that is, with the beast (in this case our 20-year old ACE snow thrower that has sat collecting dust and bat droppings since spring).

This cool stretch has been a good time to bake and roast and just cook warming stuff. We have had baked squash with brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon a few times, roasted pork tenderloins with wild rice and green beans, and heated up Kathy’s tomato soup with toasted multi-cheese and pesto sandwiches.

For my “little things, small steps day by day” journal, Ellen baked cookies last week—for the first time in four years! She used her big Kitchen Aid mixer to beat the butter and other stuff together and then meticulously rolled out balls of cookie dough onto cookie sheets. The kitchen got nice and warm and the rest of the house took on the familiar sweet aroma for too short a time. I got to sample the first batch with a glass of milk.

Before the baking, I was looking in the freezer for butter and found four pounds. Under it, I struck gold, well treasure anyway; there was a grocery bag filled with Burton deer hunters venison salami, venison tidbits, venison burger, and venison steaks! This morning I fried a couple thick bacon strips and then added some venison tidbits seasoned with Italian seasoning. Eventually, I added some beaten eggs, and made toast. Good breakfast.

This afternoon, like she used to do at least monthly, Ellen packaged the cookies up with some other items and we Fed Ex’d them to Colorado after a short stop and visit with friends Shayla and Timber Todd.

Back at the ranch, we watched episode two of “Alaska Daily” with Hilary Swank on Hulu. We both like it.

Anyway, it is sprinkling out right now, on Friday evening. I had hoped to go sit along a cornfield in hopes of ambushing a whitetail; instead, I fixed cocktails and stayed in with my better half. I don’t like bow hunting in the rain — not just because I am a wimp, but because of the difficulty of trying to recover an arrow shot deer in the rain.

Until next time, get out — tonight we plan to watch our 7-0 De Soto Pirates and the 6-1 Belmont Braves in the final game of the regular season on YouTube. Go Pirates! Enjoy.