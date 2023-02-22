This morning (Thursday) after a breakfast of coffee, fruit, and an egg, cheese, and Canadian bacon on a toasted cinnamon raisin bagel, I went up behind the tobacco shed and retrieved a trail camera strapped to a gate post that hasn’t held a gate since the 1990s.

The temp was in the upper teens and after a cursory inspection of the Mississippi Queen, some might call it looking longingly, and a walk-around of the John Deere tractor; I took little time getting back to our warm kitchen. The SD card held pictures of Bo, Eli and Pat heading out and coming back from a trail clearing mission in the Ranger, a September bobcat, some squirrels, a few nighttime whitetails that ghosted through on the edge of the flash, and the back of a man in a maroon sweatshirt from his shoulders up—my dad. Wait! What? Dad’s been gone since 2007? Upon further review, I realized that the tanned guy with the wrinkles lining his neck like a county highway map, mostly gray head of hair, revealing a shiny nearly hairless circle at the top of his head had to be, uh, gulp, me. (If you don’t regularly see yourself from behind, I don’t recommend it.) I was reminded of those old spray on hair commercials. Hmmm, I wonder . . .

Bo took me out outside around 10 one night last week. It was cold, but I was rewarded with a star studded sky and Orion dominating the light show. I did not see any UFOs. Bo started barking over by the bird feeder and I could hear the crunch of icy snow and a soft whistle-like sound; deer across in the cornfield to the north maybe. There are tracks there. I could smell skunk! Maybe it was coyote. Anyway, thankfully our chief of security didn’t get an awful aerosol spray from Pepe le Pew.

The next morning, Bo and I went out at first light and the first thing I heard in the near quiet was a goose honking. Then an owl started across the coulee. There were other birds starting to make some chatter. A tom turkey gobbled up on the ridge. I guess that wouldn’t be the first time I heard a gobbling in February, but it seemed a tad early. A sandhill crane also started its rusty-swing-set call down the coulee. Signs of an early spring perhaps?

It was so nice last week one afternoon that El and I had a fish fry; I deep fried a quart bag of Lake Winnebago walleye filets, provided by Pat last fall, with the cooker out on the picnic table. Some tartar sauce for dipping and cocktails. It don’t git no better.

Today (Friday) most of our snow is gone even though there were a few flurries yesterday. Got no problem there.

If you need something to help pass the last few days of winter besides vacuuming up dog hair and Asian beetles, El and I just finished reading “The Divine Secrets of the Ya Ya Sisterhood.” It’s a very surprising and entertaining read—different, and better than the movie, I think. We are currently reading John Grisham’s new thriller “The Boys from Biloxi”—dark, exciting, interesting, educational (I’ll take a blizzard over a hurricane any day). Earlier this month, I had a Lucky Day read from the library of John Patterson’s “The House of Wolves”; it’s pretty good; I finished it in four days. Without going all Ebert on you, El and I suggest you pop some corn and curl up to watch “Critical Thinking” with John Leguizamo on Netflix; good one, based on a true story. We also started binge watching “Poldark” on the PBS App, a great period piece that requires Kleenex and something to hang onto.

Until next time, get out—a reminder that the first week of March has been designated as a time to remember and honor Aldo Leopold in Wisconsin. Finally, the good news here at Grouse Hollow is that Ellen is healing nicely after her fall on the ice in January and I’ll add that by the time you read this it’ll almost be March! Enjoy.