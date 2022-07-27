Grouse Hollow Journal: E-bike offers summer morning workout

It is Friday morning. I couldn’t fall back asleep at 4:30, so I started a Vince Flynn novel until I did fall back asleep. I could hear birds at 6, and Ellen up. I made coffee. The morning was a cool 60 when I got the dog alarm out. I used his dog bucket to water the hanging baskets and douse our pet patio tomato Heinz the XV. I even remembered to get the hummingbird feeder out of the hummingbird feeder safe, aka the gas grill — Ranger Rick has been satisfying his sweet tooth by dumping the feeder over sometime after dark the last few nights. Please don’t tell.

Anyway, after we broke our fast, I saddled up and rode up the coulee, or rather pedaled up the coulee, shifting down and powering up the pedal assist as Proksch Coulee Hill got steeper. I made it to the top in first gear with turbo pedal assist and my knees didn’t quit! My bike is not a motorcycle though; the electric motor assists only if you are pedaling, but yeah, you may claim that it is cheating a little I guess. Still I got a good workout on a beautiful morning.

The shadows were shrinking as I rode over the ridge road. Verdant is the adjective that comes to mind. The surrounding woods and fields are lush. The corn is tall and the beans thick. Down the road a bit, I saw Karen and Quinten Larson taking in the long, fantastic view to the north from their porch. (They have a fabulous panorama out the back side of their place, too.) I needed to cool my burning calves, so I dropped in on them. Their yard and many flowers are beautiful this time of year, but Karen said that she has a chipmunk infestation. The little rodents have been digging up her flowers. She said she read that putting refined white sugar in the flower beds might get rid of them. We are having the same problem, so treating Chip and Dale is on the agenda today. We shall see.

We had a good visit catching up on our kids Brian and Mike and Ben and Mark all went to daycare Shirley Merfeld’s back in the 1980s. It was such a great place for them. We talked a bit about changes in the neighborhood. We have lost some good neighbors — four homes sold in the coulee and still one more for sale; not sure what I did or said; just kidding — I think. We have gained new ones, most of whom we haven’t met yet.

Uber athlete Joan Wolfe pedaled by — no motor assist for her. Joan was my physical therapist in 2015 when I had a knee replacement. I was going to get back on the road when Joan’s husband Guy came riding up on his e-bike and stopped to visit.

Anyway, I was a tad concerned about the ride back down the steep hill, but I dodged the newly oiled and rocked parts of the road mostly and the disk brakes worked well.

Back at the ranch, Timber Todd dropped in with a back of newly dug potatoes. I planned to fry fish this afternoon, so new potatoes and salad and bluegill filets round out the menu.

Until next time, get out — this last week we had lunch out twice. Tuesday we ate with mom and brother Del at the Lancaster A&W. Mom doesn’t have much to say lately, but she enjoyed her bowl of soft serve and mug of root beer. On Friday, we met Kim and Linda Klauer of Cassville at the Red Lobster in Onalaska. It was Linda’s 29th birthday — again, and she loves Red Lobster; it was a good meal, too. Kim was my best friend in high school and was our best man in 1973. He and I played trumpets in high school and then rock and roll together in the Mississippi Mud Band. We managed to live through a phase of ruining perfectly good cars and keeping the Pabst Brewing Company afloat. It was good to catch up. We made it a date, same time next year. Happy Birthday Linda! Enjoy.