Grouse Hollow Journal: Fall colors begin to show in the hollow

Our mountain kids report that the aspens have gone full golden in the Rockies. El and I have been out in the West a few times when mountain valleys were filled with the spectacle of the beautiful golden leaves punctuated with the thunderous, hair-raising bugling ritual of the elk rut.

Some color is peeking out here at Grouse Hollow. Sumac is shyly flashing scarlet, while crabapple, box elders and birch trees are turning yellow and brown and dropping leaves with most every breeze. The young burr oak tree by our porch has been bombarding the roof and steps with acorns for a while now, evidently much to the delight of the horde of chipmunks around our buildings. The Other Cat has been taking advantage of this food plot, hunting the striped rodents. Perhaps more significantly — and damaging — moles are tunneling throughout our yard most likely in search of earthworms, grubs, and insects, getting ready for the big freeze. I have caught maybe 10, three in one day even, with my Mole Eliminator trap, unfortunately too late to stop the excavating, and then blemishes made by our burrowing Bo.

Tomorrow, Sept. 22, is the autumnal equinox, officially the first day of fall. I have mentioned many times that fall has always been my family’s favorite season. After a summer of heat and humidity, Indian summer and it’s not hot, dry afternoons, amazing sunsets, and sweatshirts-by-the-fire evenings is a reward. Of course there is the great open windows sleeping, too. Spice the season with music of thousands of vees of honkers overhead, fresh garden produce spilling out into the kitchen, apple and pumpkin everything, fall colors changing daily, fall fishing and hunting and it don’t git no better.

For farmers, the hopes of a good fall harvest occupies their every day until crops are in, sold, or stored. I know it tests them, too, as to quote the late Gilda Radner, “It’s always something.” Wet weather for one, and it seems almost inevitable that something always happens to implements that were given their due diligence of greasing, adjusting, and servicing, but after sitting idle since the last season somehow manage to show off a weak link to stall things, perhaps just for spite. One often gets to know their implements, and their parts people better, and/or their neighbors better at times like these.

If you plan to take a fall color viewing trip, keep track of fall color with National Public Radio’s Fall Foliage Map at this url: https://www.npr.org/2022/09/14/1122657153/fall-leaves-peak-map

Until next time, we plan on a trip to Gays Mills for some of Sunrise Orchard’s warm apple cider doughnuts with a cup of hot coffee this week. We’ll meet up with El’s sisters, get some apples and maybe take lunch at McCormicks in Rolling Ground, too. Finally, we are looking forward to a visit from mountain kids Ben and Christine this weekend. Can’t wait. Enjoy.