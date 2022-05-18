Grouse Hollow Journal: Graduation advice for the Class of 2022

The annual graduation party-o-rama is descending upon us with smiling seniors of yore and their friends and cousins playing corn hole and volleyball, smiling and proud parents welcoming guests, tables full of letter, awards and pin up boards of highlight pictures, beverages taken from well-iced coolers, steaming pulled pork sandwiches, fried catfish, fried chicken, dessert bars of all kinds including my favorite, lemon bars, cookies, and a picture decorated cake or two. I wrote a graduation speech first in 2015 and since then have had many requests to do it again. So here goes, my graduation speech redux 2022:

Dear Class of 2022,

After 70 years of stumbling about finding my way in life, I know now more than ever how life can get out of your control sometimes: illnesses, bills, accidents, relationships. bosses and jobs. Unless you can develop what someone feels may be a popular app that you can sell for millions, you will have to turn to crime or politics or plain old elbow grease to live the dream.

That said, ask your parents, aunts and uncles, and grandparents and I almost guarantee you will be amazed at the many ways most of them have made a living at during all the many stages of their lives.

If memory serves, I figure that I have worked more than 25 full or part time jobs from bailing hay to producing television commercials to teaching Speech and English. I hated some jobs but I liked most of them. Oh, I am proud I never got fired from any of them. All along the seven great decades I have been blessed with, I learned a lot of useful or at least semi-useful skills and stuff that carried over into every subsequent occupation and part of my life; I sweat sometimes, but I had a lot of fun at work, and I met many, many people. That’s the best thing ever; at every job I had, whether I liked the job or not, I met wonderful people (admittedly with an occasional dud or jerk tossed in for seasoning) but mostly I met and got to know great people who became friends; I hope they felt that way about me.

When I was your age in 1969, I wanted to be an art teacher until my guidance counselor showed me that a new teacher’s annual contract was only $5,200. I went another way. Twenty years later, my life took me full circle. I was 38 when I started teaching full-time.

“So what?” You ask. Well, the “so what?” is that life comes down to decisions. You decide whether to work all your life at a job because it pays OK and you need the money or maybe because you aren’t confident that you can make it in whatever career you think you’d like; I didn’t think I would be a good teacher; some of my former students may agree. Here’s the thing, you decide whether to hate going to work every day because you think what you do is pointless or boring but you need to make a buck, OR you decide that the work you do doesn’t feel like work because you enjoy doing whatever it is. You can find a job that helps others and you will find that it isn’t a job at all and you can feel proud about it. I’ll bet you a cup of coffee that this decision makes a heckuva difference in the better part of a century you get to spend here on planet Earth. The best decision I ever made in my life, besides asking Ellen to marry me and having kids, was deciding to become a teacher. I didn’t realize how profound that decision was until it happened. I almost never hated going to work during the 26 years I was teaching.

Graduates, if you always wanted to do something, do it. Work is good. Money is good and necessary. Pay your bills, but remember, we work to live, not the other way around.

Another big decision you get to make is being open to people—all people. Reject someone at your peril; unless you realize they are harmful to you physically or mentally, all people have worth and you may miss out on an opportunity to gain a great friendship. Know also that people may not remember what you said or did but they will remember how you made them feel.

I realize you may be tired of school, but I advise that you never stop learning—read a book or two that covers the historical time of your life to learn and maybe understand what was really going on while you were ignoring what was going on except for the music and sitcoms and sports, Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter and Facebook; read biographies of leaders like former presidents: in case you weren’t paying attention, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden so far in your lifetime. Whether you liked them or not, learn how they became who they became, what they did right and wrong, and what they say they learned along the way. You’ll find that none of them were perfect but the times they influenced still hold sway over your life. Take from them what you can use.

Let people help you when you need it. This is a biggie. It is good for you and it is good for them. When your mom, dad, aunt or grandma wants to send that leftover roast turkey or casserole home with you on Sunday night, take it. You have lunch for a few days and she or he will feel good about helping you.

Think before you speak, especially before speaking in anger — believe me. I know about this one first hand and from both sides. At one point in my life, my mind never knew what my mouth would say next.

Forgive. Just do it.

Never allow your happiness to be totally dependent on someone else being happy.

Think for yourself. Listen to others, but learn the issues, weigh the facts, and then act or speak, oh and go vote—always — or don’t complain. If you don’t vote, you don’t count is not some trite saying, it is a fact. Not voting is not something to be proud of.

Never let anyone tell you “You don’t belong here,” because of who you are. Reverse this in how you treat others as well.

Share the good things you know with others, particularly children.

Begin tasks big and small with the end in mind.

Things will get better or worse, just sayin’.

Volunteer. We need volunteers.

I tell people this all the time and I mean it: keep a journal of events, births and passings, who said what, deer camp, highlights and ideas for yourself—this is who you are or who you were anyway.

If and when you are a parent, I advise that you don’t complain about your little ones. Ask any parent, and I am sure they’ll agree that it will seem like two months and those same little ones will be calling you from Colorado for money. Ask your parents for that matter about this one.

Visit and spend time with your grandparents; they have a lot of life’s experience and knowledge to offer, and believe me they leave us too soon. That said, listen to old people — I mean really listen mindfully, you’ll understand why after you do — if you think. You don’t have to agree with everything they say or think, but you should try to understand. I’d give just about anything to be able to visit with them today.

And graduates, call/ visit and spend time with your parents — and often, nuf said. Expiration dates are not certain, but we all take that path.

To graduates of 2022, let me assure you that life is always fantastic, life is always fulfilling, life always makes us happy, life is always fair, you can do anything you set your mind to, you must always follow your dreams or passions, money comes easy, everyone you meet will be thrilled with you, pizzas and beer are really healthy for you. Hope is a good enough strategy. AND if you believe all this, have I got a bridge I’d like to sell you. Sorry but there is more fake news than certain reality in this paragraph, not always, but . . .

Until next time, get out -

I just turned 70. The years vaporize into memories too fast, and that to be angry or unhappy or unforgiving and closed to others for the limited lifetime we get allotted is at best a waste and at worst a sin when you can decide otherwise.

Finally 2022 grads, in the immortal words of John Lennon, “Imagine all the people livin’ life in peace.”

Enjoy.

