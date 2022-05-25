Grouse Hollow Journal: Grass grows tall

Grass has gone wild, even without consistent rain. By the time you read this we will have mowed four times. We have set aside some “lawn” areas for the bees and I guess because of the No Mow May movement. I have to admit, even riding the John Deere is taxing my back and knees, so taking a couple hours of mowing out of each week makes sense to me. Thanks to Eli and one of his kids, our brush mower is attached to the big John Deere and I’ll go to work on that tall tangle in early June.

We have had some company the last couple weeks. Our Colorado kids have all been here. Mark and Jen were here last week. They hiked and ran —- without us tagging along, and we cooked and enjoyed the antics of Meatloaf and Mayday, their pups and catching up with their lives. Jen and Ellen cooked and we laughed and took in a movie or two. Ben and Christine are here — and out for a run — while I tap this out. We took my mom out for lunch on Thursday at the Lancaster A & W. She was so surprised. We stopped at the Westby Cheese store for curds and I bought a bottle of marinated mushrooms to join some ice cubes in adorning a glass or two of vodka tonight. While Bo got to play with Scout of the West and Moose, the kids’ fur babies, We had cocktails on the porch. Later Christine and Ellen fixed a delicious dinner of stuffed peppers and veggie sauce. Topping all off with a fruit and crushed cream puffs and ice cream dessert. The four of us are all heading into La Crosse this afternoon to visit the library, CPAP store, bike shop and then Ben and Chris are going to meet some friends. Too soon they have to head west — like early thirty Sunday morning. The weather report from their area is blizzards. I’ll take our rain and grass over that.

Our dear friends Jane and Tom Downs are staying a night this week, too.

I am considering purchasing an eBike. They are not free, but I might actually get out for a ride or two. More on this later.

Speaking of biking, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources invites the public to celebrate National Trails Day on June 4 by visiting state trails. Whether by foot, bike, horse, ATV or watercraft, Wisconsin has thousands of miles of trails to enjoy. This year, National Trails Day falls on the DNR’s 10th annual Free Fun Weekend, June 4-5, when all admission and trail fees are waived at state parks, forests and trails.

El’s birds are providing entertainment at all times in daylight at least. She has at least three pairs of Baltimore Orioles, many rose breasted grosbeaks, cat birds, doves, juncos, chickadees, starlings, robins, gold finches, blue birds, bluejays, nuthatches, sparrows, a few early morning cardinals, house sparrows, wrens, downy and red headed woodpeckers, red winged blackbirds, an occasional cedar waxwing, and a few dozen hummingbirds dog fighting over their feeder, the grape jelly bowl, hanging baskets and sunflower filled big bird feeder. Sadly we just have a couple swallow nests.

Until next time — get out: so far, and shhh, (DO NOT SPEAK THIS OUT LOUD), there have been few if any mosquitoes or gnats. Oh yes, most of the crops are in. El has planted geraniums, vinca vines, tall grass, maiden grass, lobelia, and white periwinkle (I think). She has one box with rosemary, basil and thyme too. Maybe I’ll be shamed into getting the rest of the garden in this week.

Enjoy.

