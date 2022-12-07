Grouse Hollow Journal: Holiday gift guide for outdoors types

On the last day of the 2022 Wisconsin Gun Deer Season, I fixed pancakes and sausage for breakfast and took time to read the comics. Later, El and I took the Ranger up the ridge to retrieve the tent blinds we put out a few weeks ago. The weather was pleasant enough, so we took our time. When we rolled down the logging road on the hillside north of the farm, we spotted what I figured was a six-point buck standing on the road ahead. Before I could retrieve my rifle, the buck tossed up a flag and bounded off down the road out of sight. It was the only living deer we saw the entire nine-day season. We got a good laugh out of that anyway.

I decided to sit out the final hours of the Big One up the Oak Hollow behind our tobacco shed. It was quiet and nothing disturbed me except a few jays and a drumming grouse in the distance.

Without further ado, here is my annual gift giving guide for those stumped by finding gifts for outdoors types (ODTs.)

The first one is a no-brainer: give a gift certificate to your nimrod’s favorite emporium of outdoor paraphernalia. You can’t go wrong with this one, (except your ODT may take it to the next level with a credit card so . . .)

Everyone in the household can benefit from a knife sharpener. Hand styles or electric all work. $20-$200.

I love my fleece lined jeans. I wear them hunting, ice fishing, moving snow, and while working outside all winter long—upwards of $60.

Scent lok thermal underwear isn’t cheap, but it lasts a long time and really helps keep one warmer. His or her versions—$100-plus for a set.

I wear my lined Crocs outside to the garage and up to the shop or even to the store in cold weather. They make great house slippers too—$60 or so.

Our mudroom has chunks of dirt all over from hunting boots right now. I think I would appreciate a Scrusher boot brush outside the door to remove dirt, mud, and snow, keeping the floor and our footwear cleaner. $50. The original Scrusher is made Coon Valley, too.

Electric boot dryers at $30 and up can be used by the whole family to dry boots and gloves and hats.

If you have deer hunters in the house, a trail camera and/or a trail camera card reader would be a pretty nice gift. They even have cameras that will send images to a cellphone. $70 to $150.

A receiver hitch cargo carrier for the SUV or pickup adds room for coolers and deer carcasses or vacation trip gear, and is closer to the ground and easier to load and keeps blood and mud and such outside your vehicle—$90 to $250 or more.

I bought a hand crank deer hoist this fall for use with the Ranger and pickup. I used it to load both of Mark Wadium’s deer into the UTV box on opening day. Worked slick. $130 to $250.

Our friend Timber Todd uses a fat tired e-bike to quietly get to his archery stand. Eli also used one to get to his gun stand this season. They aren’t free, but hunters can get into the deep woods or mountains and carry and gear and even game. Check with Ben Leech at Bike’s Limited on La Crosse Street for ideas and prices. (I got my Electra by Trek there and I put over 500 miles on it this summer. So exercise is good, too.)

If you have archers on your list, a life-sized deer decoy might enhance the hunt. I put out my new decoys and had two deer come in the first night. $125-$150.

A jet sled—$70 makes moving items like tagged deer or firewood easier—even without snow.

Another handy moving tool might be a Roll-About Deer Cart—$130 at Guide Gear.

I enjoy my zero gravity chair; I call it my Jag Lake chair—$60 to $260.

A long-tailed flannel shirt helps keep one’s backside covered and warmer—$40-$80.

Some insulated boot blankets might be good if your nimrod spends a lot of time in a tree stand or ice shack. My brother Del uses his for long days in his tree stand and swears by them—$45 and up.

A good safety harness for tree stand hunting will show you care $50-$100. A tree stand reflective rope is a good idea, too, at Nelson’s in Viroqua.

Nelson’s sporting goods sells hunting blinds. They are pricey but should last a long time.

A camo backpack, gear bag and/or shoulder bag for carrying water, food, ropes, etc. is a useful and reasonably priced gift at $40 or so.

A comfortable automatic Co2 powered life preserver adds to the likelihood that your fisherperson will wear it while on the water—$120 or so.

A good fish and game scale for about $30 can settle arguments and support bragging rights—just sayin’.

A Little Buddy LP heater is great for keeping an ice shack or hunting blind warm. They start around $75.

A good thermos, good cooler, insulated coffee mug, and warm socks will also be welcome gifts.

Land’s End has quality outdoor clothing and it is a Wisconsin company. Gift card this one maybe.

You or your kids might like to craft a personal gift card good to pay for hunting and fishing licenses as they come up during the year.

Finally I add this every year, DON’T buy hats, gloves, hunting coats, vests, boots, puppies, firearms, archery equipment, trucks, ATVs, boats, or any stuff that the giftee should have some input on size, brand, breed, etc. UNLESS, you know the specifics.

Oh, a subscription to Wisconsin Outdoor News newspaper might be a good idea for your ODT. It has a statewide hunting/fishing report, a lake profile complete with map, a statewide calendar of events, seasons and permit dates, legislative updates, hunting/fishing tips, in-depth fishing and hunting news, reader photos, commentary, and more. $32 a year for 26 issues.

Note: Dec. 10 is the permit application deadline for 2023 spring turkey and bear hunting.

Until next time, get out — during a hunt in the Grouse Hollow last week, a ruffed grouse surprised me by exploding out of a fir tree a few feet from my head! Unbeknownst to the startled bird, it helped me pick out our Christmas tree for this year. On Friday El and I and Bo cut our Christmas tree up in our Christmas tree meadow. We chose the top of that grouse’s tall spruce that had been mangled by a randy buck or two over the seasons. Back at the ranch we still had to trim off a foot or more to make it work in our family room. Now the whole place smells of evergreen. It don’t git no better. Enjoy.