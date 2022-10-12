Grouse Hollow Journal: Holidays begin with 2022 Squirrel Picnic

It is Saturday morning. It is c-c-cold, 29 degrees. The sky is clear. I have already been to the Bergen recycling center where I had a visit with Bryan Wrobel, one of our favorite kids of all time. He and Amy’s family is growing up. Their oldest is the JV quarterback at De Soto High School. He caught his first varsity touchdown pass on Thursday night at North Crawford. Brian says he loves to hunt. “He can stay in the woods all day.” Like father, like son. Brian says he doesn’t hunt much anymore. He said their ten-year old son is taking to the woods this year. Obladi.

Back in the warm kitchen, I was warming up a cup of apple cider, and I could see a sun shower outside, well, not exactly; the “rain” was actually melting frost dripping from the crab tree outside our kitchen windows sparkling as Old Sol crept up over the ridge tapping his wand to warm things up in the coulee.

This last week old friend Steve Trussoni dropped by to show us the antlers off of his 16-point archery buck, taken on the opening day of the season. The impressive rack had an inside spread of 20 and ¾ inches and the field dressed weight was 220 pounds! He said he was sure glad there was family around to help with that one. He also told the story of the missing hunting blind and disappearing black bear he killed up north this fall. He said hiked into the baited spot where he had a tent blind set up and it—the blind was gone! Then he saw the tent piled on top of the bait. He carried the tent back to where it had been set up originally and turned around and there was a bear standing there watching him. He had put his rifle down to move the tent. He was able to retrieve it and shoot the bear. He said he tagged and dressed the animal and went back to the truck to call for help in dragging out the over 200 pound bruin. After help arrived, they went back into the woods. The bear was gone! Someone noticed a blood trail. They followed it a while and finally found Steve’s bear tucked in under a downed tree. They figured another bear had decided to try some found meat and had stashed the dead bear for later dining. Congrats Steve on a successful fall hunting season so far.

El and I started the holidays off last Sunday with a drive down the Mississippi to Prairie du Chien. We went through Patch Grove and Bloomington. We took County U to Beetown and followed it to the Grant River valley where we took County N toward Burton pulling in at Barb and Chuck’s place and the site of the 2022 Squirrel Picnic.

Ellen’s sister Barb was just finishing up with her chores. In the kitchen Chuck was filleting a big walleye he caught. Then he started slicing and cubing ham for scalloped potatoes. They fix them in a roaster. There was a big tray of apple pie bars set on one counter and a crock pot full of tiger dip on another. (When no one was looking, I had to sample the dip. Two thumbs up.) Anyway, Chuck carried the potatoes in the roaster out to their side-by-side. I brought the tiger dip. We drove around the house and unloaded in the man cave kitchen where the feast will be laid out.

Chuck and I and two of his grandkids, Harper and Finn, took a ride down to the creek bottom in their side-by-side. The little ones chattered and laughed and shouted as we motored out across the field. I had to cover my left ear for part of the ride. They pointed out the dam they had built in the creek and some of their dad’s trail cams and stands. Chuck took us on a tour of familiar trails, a bit of a stroll down memory lane for me. For years, when El and I came for the gun deer hunt (the second holiday of the year), I would go down to the Boyce Creek bottom on opening mornings. I took Ben along first and then Mark later. Over the years, we took in opening mornings down there, in perfect crisp quiet mornings, in downpours, and even in blizzard-like conditions. We have hunted here at home the last three seasons.

People started to arrive shortly, bringing spice and apple bars, sweet squash dessert, salads, hot dishes, slow cooker dishes, dips and more. Our entry this year was Jezebel made with cranberry/jalapeno jelly over cream cheese with crackers. The room smelled of coffee and roasted meat and sweet fall delights. Then Bill and Amy pulled in with two roasters full of the piece de resistance, roast squirrel! The early morning chefs had 37 bushy tails (no tails in the final product) to dredge, fry, and then roast with slices of onions and covered with mushroom soup until the meat started to fall off the bone. I don’t know about anyone else there but I went through the line twice and then grazed the desserts, making appointments with several for a return visit.

The day was perfect. There was a pickup football game in the backyard, while saner souls observed, laughed and cheered on those who would limp into school or worse miss work the next day. We got to see many of our sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces, nephews, and too many kids to count dressed in Packer and Potosi-Cassville sweatshirts and hoodies. There was even ONE Bear jersey apparent. Oh the Bears lost. Anyway, El and I listened to the Packer pregame on our way north, getting home in time to watch most of the game. Oh, the Packers won.

Until next time, get out — evident from our recent trips, there is much more fall color down in Grant County at this time. Things are just turning here. By the time you read this, you’d better have your jackets and cameras loaded in the car and go if you want to see the season’s outdoor highlights. Enjoy.